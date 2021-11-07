Hoosier Fans Get a Chance to Hang With Indiana Basketball Players at Fan Fest

Thanks to the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness rules, collegiate athletes across the country have been cashing in on opportunities to benefit from their own personal brands. The first Fan Fest was Saturday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where Hoosier players competed in contests and interacted with ticket-buying fans.

BLOOMINGTON Ind. — Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was booming Saturday, but not because the basketball season has started.

The inaugural Fan Fest — presented by the Mark Cuban Foundation in partnership with Hoosier Hysterics Name, Image and Likeness Collective founders Eric Pankowski and Ward Roberts, two Indiana University graduates who host the Hoosier Hysterics podcast — was a big hit.

The NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness rules allow collegiate athletes to make a profit off of their personal brand. Indiana players interacted with Hoosier fans in contests on the court, and also had an autograph session and photo opportunities.

"Eric and I realized for Indiana not to get left behind in the dust in the NIL age, we needed to figure out a way for Indiana fans, all of us, to be able to contribute to these guys to help them make their way in the world when they're putting all their time into basketball," Roberts said.

Events like Hoosier Hysteria are wonderful, but it doesn't provide the fans a personal experience with the players, Roberts added. Fan Fest allowed fans to see the players showcase their skills while some lucky audience members got to come to the court and hoop with the Hoosiers.

They even got to see legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight, who made an appearance at the event.

Hoosier fans paid $5 for general admission seats. Side court bleacher tickets were $49, and courtside tickets were $199. All of the proceeds will go directly to the basketball players, and a portion will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington.

The profits will be divided up equally among each player. Pankowski said the athletes were ecstatic with their share of the profits, which is the same amount the women received from their event.

"We didn't know what to expect, "Pankowski said. "We knew we had a lot of seats to fill. I never thought that we'd pack the place, but it wasn't about the numbers for me. What was really important to me and Ward was that everybody who came had a good time. That's all we wanted."

Pankowski was pleased that the event attractted several thousand fans, but he was even happier to see the fans have so much fun with the Indiana players past and present during the autograph sessions, and all of them left with smiles.

With one year down, what is the goal for next year's event?

"17,000 screaming fans," Roberts said.

Pankowski added that next time, he wants even more on-court interaction, visits from former players and more finances to go back to the players.

The Hoosiers led by Mike Woodson kick off their season on Tuesday night against Eastern Michigan at Assembly Hall.

