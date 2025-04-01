Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Darian DeVries Era Is In Full Swing
A new edition of The Hoosiers On SI Hoosier Roundtable Podcast is live. Catch up with everything going on with Indiana's men's basketball, women's basketball and football teams.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Two weeks after Darian DeVries was hired as Indiana's men's basketball coach things are moving along in both his acclimation as well as movement on the roster. It will be a capital 'R' reset for the men's team.
It appears that it will be the case for the women's basketball team too given the news that leading scorer Yarden Garzon entered the transfer portal on Monday.
Finally, football spring practice continues as Curt Cignetti prepares Indiana to follow up on its College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Todd Golden and Brandon Brown recorded a new episode of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments.
