Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Another Close Loss; Purdue Preview; Coaching Search
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has hit the home stretch of the 2024-25 season with just five regular season games remaining.
The Hoosiers looked to be turning things around when they won 71-67 at No. 11 Michigan State on Feb. 11, but they followed that up with a 72-68 loss to UCLA. It was Indiana's fourth straight home loss and yet another instance where its late-game execution faltered.
Despite eight losses in its last 10 games, Indiana is still considered to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble, according to Joe Lunardi's latest ESPN Bracketology. Next up, the Hoosiers have an extended break before hosting No. 13 Purdue at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
On Tuesday's episode of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast, Jack Ankony and Brandon Brown discuss Indiana's loss to UCLA, preview the Purdue game and share some thoughts on Indiana's search for a new head coach. Watch the full episode below.
- DICK VITALE'S SUGGESTION: The legendary college basketball broadcaster gave his pick for Indiana's next basketball coach. CLICK HERE
- GRANT MCCASLAND COACHING PROFILE: After a successful run at North Texas, Grant McCasland transitioned well to a higher level of competition at Texas Tech. But would he be willing to leave his home state? CLICK HERE
- THE CASE FOR NATE OATS: Alabama coach Nate Oats has the chops, but Alabama has made it very expensive to get Oats. CLICK HERE.
- MID-MAJOR COACHES: There are success stories and cautionary tales alike when schools like Indiana have pursued this route. CLICK HERE
- STEVENS WON'T COACH INDIANA: Brad Stevens is content to stay in Boston and continue to lead the Celtics organization. CLICK HERE.
- MICK CRONIN COACHING PROFILE: UCLA coach Mick Cronin has an impressive resume and would cultivate toughness within the Indiana basketball program. Is a hefty buyout at a historic program enough to keep him in Los Angeles? CLICK HERE