Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Indiana Falls At Northwestern With Tough Stretch Ahead
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – At the midway point of Big Ten play, Indiana's season hangs in the balance.
Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers lost 79-70 Wednesday at Northwestern and fell to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play. That loss saw Indiana go from the last team in to one of the first four teams out in Joe Lunardi's latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology.
The Hoosiers return to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for a noon ET tipoff Sunday against Maryland, a win they could really use with five top-25 opponents on their schedule over the next six games.
To recap the Northwestern loss, preview the Maryland game and share big-picture thoughts on the season, Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden joined host Brandon Brown Friday on the latest episode of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast. Watch the full episode below.
