Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Reacting To The Mike Woodson News
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden discuss the latest news surrounding Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson on a new episode of the Hoosier Roundtable podcast, hosted by Brandon Brown.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mike Woodson will not return as Indiana's basketball coach next season, according to multiple reports, but some details are still being worked out ahead of Saturday's game against Michigan, per Hoosiers On SI.
To discuss the latest news, as well as what's led to Woodson's likely departure and what's left of the 2024-25 season, we recorded a new episode of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast with Jack Ankony, Todd Golden and Brandon Brown.
Watch the full episode below.
