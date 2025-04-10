Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: We Talk About Our Interview With Darian DeVries
The lastest edition of the Hoosiers On SI Hoosier Roundtable Podcast is live. We talk about our interview with Darian DeVries and many other Indiana basketball topics.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The latest edition of the Hoosier Roundtable podcast is available for you to watch and listen to.
This week, we go into Hoosiers On SI's sitdown interview done with Indiana men's basketball coach Darian DeVries.
Other topics include the players Indiana men's basketball has signed so far, who Indiana is interested in from the transfer portal, Indiana women's basketball comings and goings and the continuing saga of the House settlement.
Here is the link to the podcast.
