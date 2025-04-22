Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: What's Going On With The Basketball Transfer Portal?
On this week's podcast, we take a look at where Indiana basketball stands as far as the transfer portal is concerned. Spring football is also summed up.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The latest Hoosier Roundtable Podcast is available for your viewing and listening pleasure.
Todd Golden and Brandon Brown talk about the still-evolving Indiana men's basketball roster. Who came in and what resources Indiana has to compete.
We also talked about the end of Indiana spring football. What we saw and where we think things are headed as football still has its transfer portal open.
A link to the podcast is included below.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOOSIERS IN THE NBA: Four former Indiana players are poised to play in the NBA playoffs. CLICK HERE.
- CONERWAY COMMITS: Former Troy guard Tayton Coneway is a Hoosier after he confirmed his commitment on Wednesday night. CLICK HERE.
- MILES IS A HOOSIER: Former North Florida guard Jasai Miles has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- DEVRIES WINS HEARTS AND MINDS: Not only did Darian DeVries get Lamar Wilkerson, he beat Kentucky to do it. That will go over very well among Indiana fans. CLICK HERE.
- WILKERSON WANTED TO BE A PRIORITY AND INDIANA MADE HIM FEEL THAT WAY: Lamar Wilkerson explained why he chose Indiana over Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
Published