Hoosiers By the Number: Your Favorite Men's Basketball Players to Hold No. 0

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We all have our favorite Hoosier men's basketball players and might even base our lucky numbers off of their jerseys. Welcome to a new series where we break down Hoosier players by the number starting at the bottom with No. 0.

Kory Barnett Mar 22, 2012; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Daniel Moore (11) defends against forward Kory Barnett (0) during practice the day before the semi-finals of the south region of the 2012 NCAA men's basketball tournament at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports Mar 22, 2012; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Daniel Moore (11) defends against forward Kory Barnett (0) during practice the day before the semi-finals of the south region of the 2012 NCAA men's basketball tournament at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Kory Barnett played for Indiana from 2008-12. Originally from Rochester, Ind., Barnett was a walk-on forward who never started a game but did add valuable minutes over his Hoosiers career.

Will Sheehey © Brent Drinkut/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC Will Sheehey played 130 games for the Hoosiers between 2010-14. © Brent Drinkut/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Then there's forward Will Sheehey who graced Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall from 2010-14. The Sagemont Fla. native started in 31 games in his senior season. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media after the season.

Sheehey left his mark by finishing his career 37th on the all-time scoring list for Indiana with 1,120 points. He was part of Indiana's Sweet 16 appearances in both 2012 and 2013 as well as Reese's College All-Star game.

Max Bielfeldt USA Today Mar 25, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Max Bielfeldt (0) shoots against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half in a semifinal game in the East regional of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Hailing from Peoria, Ill., forward Max Bielfeldt played four seasons at Michigan before transferring to Indiana for his redshirt senior season. While only a Hoosier for a short time, he earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year after playing in 35 games and making five starts.

Curtis Jones USA Today Nov 15, 2017; Newark, NJ, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Curtis Jones (0) blocks a shot by Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Curtis Jones from Richmond, Va. played at Indiana for two seasons before transferring to Oklahoma State and later Penn State. As a freshman at Indiana, Jones appeared in 33 games and made one start versus Wisconsin. He averaged 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Romeo Langford USA Today Apr 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (35) warms up before a game against the Golden State Warriors at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Here he is, the man that made Bloomington rumble when he made his commitment to the Hoosiers for the 2018-19 season. The New Albany, Ind. guard played and started in 32 games as a freshman and was the top freshman scorer in the Big Ten and Indiana's leader with 16.5 points per game.

Following his season, he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year before being drafted in the first round at pick No. 14 to the Boston Celtics playing there from 2019-22. This year, he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Cooper Bybee USA Today Indiana Hoosiers guard Cooper Bybee (0) is introduced during Hoosier Hysteria at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. © Bobby Goddin / For IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ellettsville, Ind. guard Cooper Bybee played at Indiana for two seasons following two seasons at Olney Central Junior College. While at Indiana, he played in seven games and totaled five points.

Xavier Johnson USA Today Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Matthias Tass (11) during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, current point guard Xavier Johnson is the most recent Hoosier to sport No. 0. He played three seasons at Pitt before transferring to Indiana last season. Johnson started in all 34 games played and finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.1 points per game.

He ranked third in Big Ten assists averaging 5.1 per game and ninth in Big Ten free throw percentage at 78.2 percent.

Johnson will continue to play for the Hoosiers this year for his redshirt senior season.

Related stories on Indiana basketball: