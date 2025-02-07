How To Watch Indiana Men’s Basketball Against Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Saturday, Indiana and No. 24 Michigan will play a basketball game, and yes, it will involve principles apart from coaches Mike Woodson and Dusty May.
In Indiana’s case, there are a couple of statistical distinctions that stand out – and one of them might surprise you.
This game features the two leading rebounders when only Big Ten games are taken into account. Indiana’s Oumar Ballo leads the league in conference-only rebounding at 10.4 per game. Michigan’s Danny Wolf is just behind at 10 per game.
Ballo also leads the Big Ten in shooting percentage in conference games at 63.4%. Michigan’s Vlad Goldin is in third at 61.2%.
Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Indiana’s Luke Goode leads the Big Ten in 3-point percentage in conference games at 48.4%. Iowa’s Josh Dix is within a percentage point at 47.5%. Only four shooters (who qualify) have 3-point shooting percentages better than 40% in conference games.
How To Watch No. 24 Michigan at Indiana
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (14-9, 5-7) vs. No. 24 Michigan Wolverines (17-5, 9-2).
• What: Indiana hosts Michigan in a Big Ten Conference home game.
• When: 1 p.m. ET, Saturday, Feb. 8.
• Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: CBS.
• Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)
• Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates).
• Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame).
• Recent results: Indiana has lost four games in a row. The most recent defeat was a 76-64 defeat at Wisconsin on Tuesday. Michigan has won three in a row. The Wolverines defeated Oregon 80-76 on Wednesday.
• Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 11-2 at home, 1-2 in neutral site games and 2-5 in official road games. (The NCAA counts the game against Penn State at the Palestra as a road game.) Michigan is 11-0 in home games, 2-3 in neutral site games and 4-2 in true road games.
• Series history: Indiana leads 111-65. Indiana has won four in a row in the series dating to 2022.
• Point spread: Michigan is favored by 2.5 points on FanDuel.com as of Friday afternoon.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Myles Rice (11.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3 apg), Luke Goode (8.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg), Trey Galloway (7.6 ppg, 4.2 apg), Kanaan Carlyle (4.6 ppg, questionable the last two games), Anthony Leal (2.5 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Oumar Ballo (14 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.5 apg), Mackenzie Mgbako (13.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg), Malik Reneau (12.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Bryson Tucker (6 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Langdon Hatton (2.2 ppg).
No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
• Guards: Tre Donaldson (12.7 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.5 rpg), Roddy Gayle (11.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3 apg), Nimari Burnett (10.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg), L.J. Cason (4.3 ppg), Rubin Jones (3.3 ppg), Justin Pippen (1.7 ppg), Phat Phat Brooks (0.9 ppg), Jace Howard (0.8 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Vlad Goldin (15.6 ppg, 6 rpg), Danny Wolf (12.3 ppg, 10 rpg, 3.6 apg), Will Tschetter (7 ppg), Sam Walters (5.1 ppg), Harrison Hochberg (1 ppg).
Kenpom rankings
Projected score: Michigan 78, Indiana 74.
Indiana Hoosiers
• Overall: 55.
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 61
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 63
• Strength of schedule: 156
• Preseason: 39
No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
• Overall: 21.
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 24
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 20
• Strength of schedule: 58.
• Preseason: 36.
Meet the coaches
• Dusty May, Michigan: Dusty May is 17-5 in his first season at Michigan. May coached Florida Atlantic from 2018-24 and compiled a 126-69 record with the Owls, including a run to the 2023 Final Four. Overall, May is 143-74 in seven seasons as a head coach. May grew up in Greene County, Ind., which is adjacent to Monroe County – home of Bloomington and Indiana University. May was a student manager at Indiana from 1996-2000. May was an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan (2005-06), Murray State (2006-07), UAB (2007-09), Louisiana Tech (2009-15) and Florida (2015-18).
• Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 77-49 overall record and a 36-36 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
