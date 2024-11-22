How To Watch Indiana Women’s Basketball At Battle 4 Atlantis
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s women’s basketball team might be getting some backcourt help at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, which begins on Saturday for the Hoosiers.
After Indiana’s 79-66 victory over then-No. 24 Stanford Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana coach Teri Moren said that reserve point guard Lexus Bargesser could see action in three-game tournament in The Bahamas.
“Hopefully she'll get a few minutes. I don’t know how many minutes, but she'll get some minutes hopefully down in the Bahamas with us. She’s progressed very well,” Moren said after the Stanford game.
Bargesser, who hasn’t played in any of Indiana’s first four games, has been missed. The Hoosiers’ backcourt is thin without her and she’s one of the best defenders on the roster.
Her return should help Indiana as the Hoosiers try to build on the momentum of the win over Stanford. Prior to that, Indiana had lost at Butler 56-46 and in overtime at home to Harvard 72-68.
Indiana will play its third Ivy League team – Columbia – in the first round of Battle 4 Atlantis at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.
The Lions’ strength has been a weakness at times for the Hoosiers – rebounding. Perri Page (8 rpg), Ceceila Collins (5.4 rpg) and Kitty Henderson (5 rpg) all have good rebounding numbers, though none of those players are 6-foot or taller, so Columbia doesn’t have size to bother the Hoosiers.
The Lions are also a good 3-point shooting team at 37.8% - 37th-best in the nation entering Friday’s games.
If Indiana gets past Columbia, it’s likely that No. 18 Baylor will be waiting for the Hoosiers in the semifinals on Sunday. Baylor plays Southern Mississippi in the Battle 4 Atlantis opener on Saturday.
Baylor’s only loss was a two-point defeat at Oregon on Nov. 10. Leading scorer Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (18.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg) is the Bears’ leading scorer. An intriguing player is center Aaronette Vonleh (12 ppg, 5.3 rpg), the younger sister of former Indiana men’s basketball player Noah Vonleh.
Baylor lost one of its best players, Jana Van Gytenbeek (10 ppg, 5 apg), to an ACL tear after she played just one game.
If the Hoosiers play Southern Miss, the Golden Eagles are led by forward Melyia Grayson (16.8 ppg, 9.3 rpg) and guard Nyla Jean (14 ppg, 5.5 rpg).
North Carolina-Ball State and Texas A&M-Villanova are the games on the other side of the bracket.
The tournament runs from Saturday to Monday. The schedule is listed below. Games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on pay-per-view service FloHoops. If Indiana plays in the championship game or third place game on Monday, it will be televised on ESPN2.
Indiana went 2-0 in its last non-exempt tournament appearance. The Hoosiers defeated Tennessee and Princeton in the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off.
How to watch Indiana at Battle 4 Atlantis
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (2-2) vs. Columbia Lions (4-1) in an eight-team field at Battle 4 Atlantis
• What: Indiana will play three games in the non-exempt tournament.
• When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. ET.
• Where: Atlantis Resort Imperial Ballroom, Paradise Island, The Bahamas.
• TV: FloHoops, a pay-per-view streaming service, will broadcast the first two days of Battle 4 Atlantis. On Monday, the championship and third place games will be televised on ESPN2. The fifth and seventh place games will be carried on FloHoops.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last game: Indiana lost 56-46 at Butler and Stanford defeated UC Davis 69-56 on Wednesday.
Battle 4 Atlantis
• The field: Indiana, Columbia, Baylor and Southern Mississippi comprise the upper half of the bracket. North Carolina, Ball State, Texas A&M and Villanova comprise the bottom half of the bracket.
• Day 1 schedule (all games Saturday, Nov. 23): Baylor vs. Southern Mississippi, 1:30 p.m. ET; Indiana vs. Columbia, 4 p.m. ET; North Carolina vs. Ball State, 6:30 p.m. ET; Texas A&M vs. Villanova, 9 p.m. ET.
• Day 2 schedule (all games Sunday, Nov. 24): Baylor-Southern Mississippi winner vs. Indiana-Columbia winner, 1:30 p.m. ET; North Carolina-Ball State winner vs. Texas A&M-Villanova winner, 4:30 p.m. ET; Baylor-Southern Mississippi loser vs. Indiana-Columbia loser, 6:30 p.m. ET; North Carolina-Ball State loser vs. Texas A&M-Villanova loser, 9 p.m. ET.
• Day 3 schedule (all games Monday, Nov. 25): Championship game, Noon ET; Third place game, 2:30 p.m. ET; Fifth place game, 5 p.m. ET; Seventh place game, 7:30 p.m. ET.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers (2-2)
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (16 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Sydney Parrish (10.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg), Shay Ciezki (10.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 apg), Chloe Moore McNeil (10 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.8 apg), Julianna LaMendola (2.5 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (2 ppg), Henna Sandvik (1 ppg), Lexus Bargesser (hasn’t played, but could see action in the tournament).
• Forwards/centers: Lilly Meister (11.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg), Karoline Striplin (6.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0 ppg, 1 rpg), Faith Wiseman (0 ppg).
• Coach: Teri Moren (228-101 at Indiana, 11th season; 427-231 overall, 22nd season).
Columbia Lions (4-1)
• Guards (as officially listed): Riley Weiss (15.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg), Cecelia Collins (14.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.2 apg), Kitty Henderson (12.8 ppg, 5 rpg, 5.8 apg), G-F Perri Page (10.8 ppg, 8 rpg), Marija Aviljas (4.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg), Nasi Simmons (2.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg), Emiy Montes (2.5 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Susie Rafiu (8.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Maria Arrebola (3.4 ppg), Marta Jaarna (2 ppg, 8 rpg), Blau Tor (1.8 ppg).
• Coach: Megan Griffith (126-85, 9th season)
No. 18 Baylor Bears (3-1)
• Guards (as officially listed): G-F Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (18.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg), Jada Walker (12.3 ppg, 5.8 apg), Sarah Andrews (9.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 5.8 apg), Yaya Felder (9.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Bella Fontleroy (9 ppg, 6 rpg), Waiata Jennings (2 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Aaronette Vonleh (12 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Kyla Abraham (3.5 ppg, 5 rpg), Kayla Nelms (2.7 ppg), Madison Bartley (1.7 ppg).
• Coach: Nicki Collen (77-29 at Baylor, 4th season).
Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (2-2)
• Guards (as officially listed): Nyla Jean (14 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Morgan Sieper (7.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Bre Sutton (7.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.8 apg), Mikaylah Manley (6 ppg), Trinity Rowe (6 ppg), Samantha Shanks (4.3 ppg), Micah Cooper (2.3 ppg), Ava Shields (1.5 ppg), Jamie Gallatly (0 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Melyia Grayson (16.8 ppg, 9.3 rpg), Je’Mya Evans (6.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg).
• Coach: Joye Lee-McNelis (331-289 at Southern Miss, 21st season; 560-445 overall, 33rd season)
No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1)
• Guards (as officially listed): Indya Nivar (15 ppg, 9 rpg), Lexi Donarski (12.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Reniya Kelly (9.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg), Alyssa Ustby (8.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.8 apg), Trayanna Crisp (7.5 ppg), Laila Hull (6 ppg), Lanie Grant (5.3 ppg), Grace Townsend (3 ppg), Sydney Barker (2 ppg), Jordan Zubich (1.7 ppg)
• Forwards/centers: Ciera Toomey (6.5 ppg, 4 rpg), Mara Gakdeng (4.7 ppg, 4 rpg), Blanca Thomas (3.3 ppg, 5 rpg).
• Coach: Courtney Banghart (99-57 at UNC, 6th season; 254-103 overall, 18th season).
Ball State Cardinals (4-0)
• Guards (as officially listed): Ally Becki (16.8 ppg, 7 rpg, 6.3 apg), Lachelle Austin (13.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.5 apg), G-F Elise Stuck (12.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Madelyn Bischoff (8 ppg), Zuri Ransom (5.3 ppg), Grace Kingery (2.7 ppg), Sydney Bolden (1.8 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Alex Richard (12.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Marie Kiefer (6.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Maliyah Johnson (6 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Tessa Towers (1.3 ppg), Hailey Smith (1 ppg), Olivia Smith (0 ppg).
• Coach: Brady Sallee (136-110 at Ball State, 13th season; 377-257 overall, 21st season).
Texas A&M Aggies (3-2)
• Guards (as officially listed): Sahara Jones (11.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg), Aicha Coulibaly (11.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg), Kyndall Hunter (7.2 ppg), Janae Kent (7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Taliyah Parker (5.4 ppg), Sole Williams (4.4 ppg), Erica Moon (1 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Jada Malone (11.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Lauren Ware (6.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg), Amirah Abdur-Rahim (1.3 ppg).
• Coach: Joni Taylor (31-35 at Texas A&M, 3rd season; 171-110 overall, 10th season).
Villanova Wildcats (3-1)
• Guards (as officially listed): Jasmine Bascoe (17 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.3 apg), Maddie Webber (13.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg), G-F Lara Edmanson (8.8 ppg), Bronagh Power-Cassidy (8 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Maddie Burke (7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Jaliyah Green (4 ppg), Kaitlyn Orihel (0.8 ppg), Dani Ceseretti (0 ppg), Maggie Grant (0 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Denae Carter (8.8 ppg, 6 rpg), Annie Welde (0 ppg), Rachel Wirts (0 ppg, 3 rpg).
• Coach: Denise Dillon (96-37 at Villanova, 5th season; 425-248 overall, 22nd season).
Rankings
• No. 16 North Carolina and No. 18 Baylor are the only two Top 25 teams in the field.
