How To Watch Indiana Women’s Basketball At Battle 4 Atlantis
(updated Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10:54 p.m. ET)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball got past its first hurdle at Battle 4 Atlantis with a 72-62 victory over Columbia in the first round of the tournament.
Lilly Meister led Indiana with 20 points in the game. Yarden Garzon had 18 points and 10 rebounds, her second double-double of her career and it came on her 21st birthday.
Lexus Bargesser returned for the Hoosiers as she played 10 minutes in her first action of the season.
Indiana will next play No. 18 Baylor at 1:30 p.m. ET in a Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal contest.
Here's information on the tournament as it stands.
How to watch Indiana at Battle 4 Atlantis
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (3-2) vs. Baylor Bears (4-1) in a Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal.
• What: Indiana will play three games in the non-exempt tournament. Indiana defeated Columbia 72-62 in the first round on Saturday.
• When: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
• Where: Atlantis Resort Imperial Ballroom, Paradise Island, The Bahamas.
• TV: FloHoops, a pay-per-view streaming service, will broadcast the first two days of Battle 4 Atlantis. On Monday, the championship and third place games will be televised on ESPN2. The fifth and seventh place games will be carried on FloHoops.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last game: Indiana lost 56-46 at Butler and Stanford defeated UC Davis 69-56 on Wednesday.
Battle 4 Atlantis
• The field: Indiana, Columbia, Baylor and Southern Mississippi comprise the upper half of the bracket. North Carolina, Ball State, Texas A&M and Villanova comprise the bottom half of the bracket.
• Day 1 results (all games Saturday, Nov. 23): Baylor 101, Southern Mississippi, 55; Indiana 72, Columbia 62; North Carolina 63, Ball State 52; Villanova 65, Texas A&M 57.
• Day 2 schedule (all games Sunday, Nov. 24): Baylor vs. Indiana, 1:30 p.m. ET; North Carolina vs. Villanova, 4:30 p.m. ET; Southern Mississippi vs. Columbia, 6:30 p.m. ET; Ball State vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m. ET.
• Day 3 schedule (all games Monday, Nov. 25): Championship game, Noon ET; Third place game, 2:30 p.m. ET; Fifth place game, 5 p.m. ET; Seventh place game, 7:30 p.m. ET.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers (3-2)
• Guards (as officially listed, stats reflect averages entering the tournament): Yarden Garzon (16 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Sydney Parrish (10.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg), Shay Ciezki (10.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 apg), Chloe Moore McNeil (10 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.8 apg), Julianna LaMendola (2.5 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (2 ppg), Henna Sandvik (1 ppg), Lexus Bargesser (hasn’t played, but could see action in the tournament).
• Forwards/centers: Lilly Meister (11.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg), Karoline Striplin (6.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0 ppg, 1 rpg), Faith Wiseman (0 ppg).
• Coach: Teri Moren (229-101 at Indiana, 11th season; 428-231 overall, 22nd season).
Columbia Lions (4-2)
• Guards (as officially listed, stats reflect averages entering the tournament): Riley Weiss (15.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg), Cecelia Collins (14.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.2 apg), Kitty Henderson (12.8 ppg, 5 rpg, 5.8 apg), G-F Perri Page (10.8 ppg, 8 rpg), Marija Aviljas (4.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg), Nasi Simmons (2.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg), Emiy Montes (2.5 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Susie Rafiu (8.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Maria Arrebola (3.4 ppg), Marta Jaama (2 ppg, 8 rpg), Blau Tor (1.8 ppg).
• Coach: Megan Griffith (126-86, 9th season)
No. 18 Baylor Bears (4-1)
• Guards (as officially listed, stats reflect averages entering the tournament): G-F Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (18.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg), Jada Walker (12.3 ppg, 5.8 apg), Sarah Andrews (9.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 5.8 apg), Yaya Felder (9.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Bella Fontleroy (9 ppg, 6 rpg), Waiata Jennings (2 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Aaronette Vonleh (12 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Kyla Abraham (3.5 ppg, 5 rpg), Kayla Nelms (2.7 ppg), Madison Bartley (1.7 ppg).
• Coach: Nicki Collen (78-29 at Baylor, 4th season).
Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (2-3)
• Guards (as officially listed, stats reflect averages entering the tournament): Nyla Jean (14 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Morgan Sieper (7.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Bre Sutton (7.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.8 apg), Mikaylah Manley (6 ppg), Trinity Rowe (6 ppg), Samantha Shanks (4.3 ppg), Micah Cooper (2.3 ppg), Ava Shields (1.5 ppg), Jamie Gallatly (0 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Melyia Grayson (16.8 ppg, 9.3 rpg), Je’Mya Evans (6.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg).
• Coach: Joye Lee-McNelis (331-290 at Southern Miss, 21st season; 560-446 overall, 33rd season)
No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1)
• Guards (as officially listed, stats reflect averages entering the tournament): Indya Nivar (15 ppg, 9 rpg), Lexi Donarski (12.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Reniya Kelly (9.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg), Alyssa Ustby (8.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.8 apg), Trayanna Crisp (7.5 ppg), Laila Hull (6 ppg), Lanie Grant (5.3 ppg), Grace Townsend (3 ppg), Sydney Barker (2 ppg), Jordan Zubich (1.7 ppg)
• Forwards/centers: Ciera Toomey (6.5 ppg, 4 rpg), Mara Gakdeng (4.7 ppg, 4 rpg), Blanca Thomas (3.3 ppg, 5 rpg).
• Coach: Courtney Banghart (100-57 at UNC, 6th season; 255-103 overall, 18th season).
Ball State Cardinals (4-1)
• Guards (as officially listed, stats reflect averages entering the tournament): Ally Becki (16.8 ppg, 7 rpg, 6.3 apg), Lachelle Austin (13.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.5 apg), G-F Elise Stuck (12.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Madelyn Bischoff (8 ppg), Zuri Ransom (5.3 ppg), Grace Kingery (2.7 ppg), Sydney Bolden (1.8 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Alex Richard (12.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Marie Kiefer (6.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Maliyah Johnson (6 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Tessa Towers (1.3 ppg), Hailey Smith (1 ppg), Olivia Smith (0 ppg).
• Coach: Brady Sallee (136-111 at Ball State, 13th season; 377-258 overall, 21st season).
Texas A&M Aggies (3-3)
• Guards (as officially listed, stats reflect averages entering the tournament): Sahara Jones (11.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg), Aicha Coulibaly (11.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg), Kyndall Hunter (7.2 ppg), Janae Kent (7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Taliyah Parker (5.4 ppg), Sole Williams (4.4 ppg), Erica Moon (1 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Jada Malone (11.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Lauren Ware (6.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg), Amirah Abdur-Rahim (1.3 ppg).
• Coach: Joni Taylor (31-36 at Texas A&M, 3rd season; 171-111 overall, 10th season).
Villanova Wildcats (4-1)
• Guards (as officially listed, stats reflect averages entering the tournament): Jasmine Bascoe (17 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.3 apg), Maddie Webber (13.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg), G-F Lara Edmanson (8.8 ppg), Bronagh Power-Cassidy (8 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Maddie Burke (7.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Jaliyah Green (4 ppg), Kaitlyn Orihel (0.8 ppg), Dani Ceseretti (0 ppg), Maggie Grant (0 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Denae Carter (8.8 ppg, 6 rpg), Annie Welde (0 ppg), Rachel Wirts (0 ppg, 3 rpg).
• Coach: Denise Dillon (97-37 at Villanova, 5th season; 426-248 overall, 22nd season).
Rankings
• No. 16 North Carolina and No. 18 Baylor are the only two Top 25 teams in the field.
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball ...
- INDIANA BEATS COLUMBIA: Indiana defeated Columbia 72-62 in its opening game at Battle 4 Atlantis. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA DROPS NO. 24 STANFORD: Indiana had a renewed defensive effort and better shooting in a 79-66 win over No. 24 Stanford. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA DEFENSE HAS BITE: Indiana's defense held Stanford well below its usual offensive output. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT MOREN SAID: Everything Teri Moren said after Indiana defeated Stanford 79-66. CLICK HERE.