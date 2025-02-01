How To Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Against Nebraska
Coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers host Nebraska Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's the television and radio information, plus key stats on both teams.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has returned from its two-game west coast road trip to host Nebraska Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers lost at Oregon but defeated Washington to snap their three-game losing streak. Nebraska comes to Bloomington with wins in six of its last seven games.
Indiana is promoting a "pink out" for Sunday's game, meaning fans are encouraged to wear pink for cancer awareness.
How to watch Indiana vs. Nebraska
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (13-7, 5-4 in Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-5, 7-3)
- What: Big Ten conference matchup.
- When: Sunday, Feb. 2 at noon ET.
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: FS1
- Radio: B97
- Radio announcers: Austin Render
- Live stats: Statbroadcast
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- G Yarden Garzon: 14.5 ppg, 40.5 3pt FG%
- G Sydney Parrish: 10.9 ppg, 32.0 3pt FG%
- G Shay Ciezki: 10.6 ppg, 33.3 3pt FG%
Nebraska Cornhuskers
- F Alexis Markowski: 14.9 ppg, 47.2 FG%
- G Britt Prince: 13.8 ppg, 35.4 3pt FG%
- G Callin Hake: 7.0 ppg, 34.7 3pt FG%
Meet the coaches
- Amy Williams, Nebraska: Williams is in her ninth season at Nebraska, where she has a 153-116 overall record. In 18 seasons as a head coach, Williams is 346-225. Nebraska has reached the NCAA Tournament three times under Williams, who was named Big Ten coach of the year in 2018. She was previously the head coach at South Dakota State and Rogers State.
- Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 237-106 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 438-236. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
Series history
- Indiana leads the all-time series 12-6. The Hoosiers won the last matchup, 91-69, on Jan. 7, 2024 in Lincoln, Neb.
