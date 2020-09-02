SI.com
Indiana Officially Announces Kenya Hunter as New Assistant Coach

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Reports came out a few weeks ago that Kenya Hunter would be Bruiser Flint's replacement at Indiana.

But now, it is official as Indiana basketball's Twitter account welcomed Hunter Wednesday morning as the new co-associate head coach.

Hunter comes to Bloomington after two seasons as an assistant coach at UConn. He was on the sideline last season when Indiana defeated the Huskies at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.

Hunter is no stranger to Big Ten competition. He was an assistant at Nebraska from 2013-2018, working alongside former Cornhusker coach Tim Miles.

He also has coaching experience at Georgetown, Xavier and Duquesne, and also has basketball administrative experience at North Carolina State.

Both Archie Miller and Hunter released statements on the hire. They can be seen below:

Eg6xGIGWkAQ7E6o
Eg6x4TOX0AAzVer

