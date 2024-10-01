Indiana Center Oumar Ballo Makes Preseason All-Big Ten Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana center Oumar Ballo made the preseason All-Big Ten team, the conference announced Tuesday.
Ballo is the lone Hoosier on the 10-player team, which was determined by a media vote. Purdue point guard Braden Smith was named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, and he was the only unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten team.
Here's the full 2024-25 preseason All-Big Ten team.
- Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
- Oumar Ballo, Indiana
- Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
- Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers
- Great Osobor, Washington
- Payton Sandfort, Iowa
- Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
- BRADEN SMITH, PURDUE
- Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Ballo, a sixth-year senior, joins the Hoosiers after three seasons at Arizona and two at Gonzaga. The 7-foot, 265-pound center was a two-time All-Pac-12 First Team selection and made the Pac-12 All-Defensive team last season.
Ballo has played in 132 games with 71 starts across his college career and has a 112-20 record. Over the last two seasons as a starter at Arizona, he averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 65.2% from the field. He also ranked top 20 nationally in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage during the 2023-24 season.
Heading into his first season with the Hoosiers, Ballo, originally from Koulikoro, Mali, has earned several preseason honors, including Preseason Big Ten Newcomer of the Year, Preseason All-Big Ten, and Preseason All-America Fourth Team by Blue Ribbon Yearbook.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- BALLO'S JOURNEY TO INDIANA: Oumar Ballo helped Malian basketball make history, and he’s a big reason why Indiana coach Mike Woodson could have his best team so far. CLICK HERE