Bob Knight Honored With Bench Dedication at Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight was honored by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend.
The Hall of Fame dedicated a bench, located in Springfield, Mass., to Knight as part of the Naismith Coaches Circle Program. Chuck Daly and Nancy Lieberman were also recognized during the event.
Current Indiana coach Mike Woodson attended the event alongside Knight's son, Pat, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson, Indiana Athletics Hall of Famers Quinn Buckner, Scott May, and Dr. Larry Rink, and Indiana alum Steve Ferguson.
According to a news release, "The Naismith Coaches Circle Program honors the first coach, Dr. James Naismith, and pays tribute to the core values he taught – Teamwork, Cooperation, Leadership, Perseverance, and Integrity. These principles are the foundation by which young men and women play the game and conduct their lives – on and off the court."
"With the Coaches Circle Program, the Basketball Hall of Fame honors his vision by providing a pathway for today’s coaches to leave a legacy to those who inspired them. They share stories of their meaningful relationships and how their lives have been impacted by these inspirations. Far too often, these incredible connections are left untold. Through this exhibit they share the stories of the mentor-coach relationship, and the compassion coaches have for their players."
Knight, a 1991 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee, passed away on Nov. 1, 2023 at 83 years old. The Indiana men's basketball team wore "RMK" jersey patches during the 2023-24 season to honor the Hoosiers' three-time national champion head coach.
Indiana is scheduled to play an exhibition game on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Marian University, which is coached by Knight's son, Pat.
