Mike Woodson Shares Injury Update on Trey Galloway
BORDEN, Ind. – Indiana guard Trey Galloway is rehabbing a knee injury ahead of his fifth-year senior season in 2024-25.
Galloway underwent minor knee surgery in April to address a meniscus injury he suffered on March 10 against Michigan State that held him out of the 2024 Big Ten Tournament.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson shared an update on Galloway's status on Wednesday at Indiana's annual fundraising event at Huber's Winery.
“He’s going through rehab and he’s not ready to play yet on the floor," Woodson said.
"But we’re hoping and thinking he’s going to be back and ready to go when the season starts. So we just got to continue to – we got eight weeks here coming up starting June 3rd and well into July, and hopefully by then he’ll be ready to play.”
Galloway is coming off a career year in 2023-24. Across 33.4 minutes per game, he averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game, all career-high numbers.
Galloway is among six Indiana returners in 2024-25, along with Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Anthony Leal, Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton. Indiana also added five transfers – Oumar Ballo, Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle, Luke Goode and Langdon Hatton – and one incoming freshman, five-star wing Bryson Tucker.