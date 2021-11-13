Hoosiers' Defense Stifles Northern Illinois in 85-49 Blowout Win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second game in a row in the opening week of the season, Indiana got off to a great start and roared to a huge halftime lead.

And at halftime, first-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson reminded his team that no letdown was allowed on Friday night. There wasn't, and the Hoosiers cruised to an 85-49 victory over Northern Illinois.

"We were solid right from the start in stopping their perimeter play,'' Woodson said. "We did a great job of moving our feet and keeping them in front of us, and we did it for 40 minutes. We only did it for 28 minutes the other night.

"We talked about it, you can rest assured. We talked about how we played in the first game and we can't have that letdown. I thought tonight was a statement all the way through.''

There was no doubt about that, especially after blowing almost all of a 21-point lead in the season opener on Tuesday. This time it was a complete effort from start to finish, and it started and ended with a great defensive effort.

Northern Illinois, which upset Washington on Tuesday night by making 12 three-pointers, made just two on Friday against Indiana. They were just 2-for-11 from three and made only 14 shots from the field the entire game.

Indiana had nine blocked shots, with Trayce Jackson-Davis getting seven, the fourth-highest total in school history behind only Steve Downing, who had 10 in a 1971 game, and Dean Garrett, who had eight blocks twice in the late 1980s.

"Trayce and Race (Thompson), they're just being active down there,'' Woodson said.

Jackson-Davis also had a team-high 19 points and seven rebounds. Thompson had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and point guard Xavier Johnson had 13 points and three assists. He was 4-for-5 from the field and made all four free throws.

All 13 scholarship players saw action, and 11 of them scored.

I just thought tonight it was a total team effort. Everyone who played for us tonight did exactly what we asked them to do,'' Woodson said. "They've been working, man. Our defense has always been ahead of our offense, but that was nice to see. I don't promise minutes, but tonight they all made the most of their time on the floor.''

Sophomores Khristian Lander and Anthony Leal didn't play at all on Tuesday, but they saw about five minutes each at the end of the game and they both scored seven quick points.

Indiana takes a lot of pride in its defensive effort, and it all paid off on Friday.

"I think it just comes with preparation. Most of it is in the game, but it's before the game too,'' said Indiana sophomore Trey Galloway, who had seven points and three assists. "A lot of it is communication. We're talking with each other, and that's really helping.

"They made a lot of threes in their last game and we knew they were a good shooting team. We had to take the three-point line away from them, and I think we did a good job of that.''

Jackson-Davis now has 989 career points and will likely pass the 1,000-point mark on Wednesday when the Hoosiers host St. John's at Assembly Hall. He had a complete game on Friday, which was no surprise.

"He's improved a lot, he really has,'' Woodson said. "I've always thought there's another level a player can get to. We're pushing these guys to get to that level. We talked about that with him right from the first day when he decided to stick around."

Indiana went on a 27-4 run midway through the first half to blow the game open. They led 47-20 at the break, then still held the Huskies without a field goal for the first seven-plus minutes of the second half. The lead got as big as 41 points in the second half, with no concerns whatsoever of a Tuesday repeat.

Indiana's shooting numbers were dramatically better on Friday night. The Hoosiers shot 48.2 percent from the field, 34.8 from three-point range and 76.7 percent from the free throw line.

"Indiana is a strong, senior-led team. I thought the physicality really changed the momentum after the first TV timeout,'' first-year Northern Illinois coach Rashon Burno said. "My guys competed, but we ran into a team that, you know, Coach (Woodson) had them ready to go out and compete for 40 minutes.

"We’ve got to make some adjustments, but hats off to Indiana. They played a phenomenal game on the defensive end. We ran into a better team.''

Burno was impress with the Hoosiers.

“Just overall, the size and physicality,'' he said. "They’re a big team, a strong team, and they know what they want to do on offense. They know where they want to get the ball for the most part, and that’s getting it to Jackson-Davis and playing it off of him. They’ve got decent shooters around the perimeter, but (Jackson-Davis) is pretty tough. He’s a really good player.

“They run good sets to get the ball exactly in his sweet spots. He’s a physical specimen. He can block shots, he can run. He’s just a really good college player. Coach Woodson did a really good job of putting him in spaces where he can take advantage of us.”

