Indiana Basketball Has Resumed Workouts

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers returned to the floor last week for workouts, an IU spokesperson confirmed Friday.

On Sept. 4, Indiana basketball, along with field hockey, men’s soccer and wrestling, all had to pause their workouts after 14 participants tested positive for COVID-19.

Per the recommendations of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group, each positive test results in isolation until further notice and contact tracing measures are established to detect individuals who are considered close contacts and may have been exposed to the virus. These close contact individuals are also quarantined until further notice.

After a two-week hiatus, the basketball team was cleared and has returned to action. The college basketball season will start in two months on Nov. 25 with official practice beginning Oct. 13.

