How to Watch Indiana's Game With St. John's on Wednesday Night; Gametime, TV, Point Spreads

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana gets its first major test of the college basketball season on Wednesday night when it hosts St. John's at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Red Storm, one of the better teams in the Big East this season, is 2-0 on the year and love to press and play at a fast pace under coach Mike Anderson, who did the same thing at Missouri and Arkansas for years.

The Hoosiers are 2-0 as well after wins over Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois from the Mid-American Conference. Neither played at a pace St. John's will, so first-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson is curious how his team will respond. They're well prepared, but real time can also make a difference.

"You see a little bit of everything in college basketball. And our guys, we've worked leading into St. John's, and we've been working all year on pressing,'' Woodson said. "We've just got to hope when they throw it on us, our guys are comfortable in making the reads and getting the ball out of the double teams and getting the ball up the floor to try to create a scoring opportunity.

"It's a part of college basketball. You can't run from it. We've been working against half court zone. I'm not a big zone guy myself, personally, but I have some of my assistant coaches work with the second unit in zone situations and guys with the first unit and we try to create the atmosphere where we are getting trapped and going against certain types of defenses. So it's going to be an interesting game to see where we are. I'm kind of anxious just to get to the game to see how we're going to fare against their traps and getting the ball up the floor and doing what we do.''

Here's everything to know about the game:

How to watch St. John's at Indiana

Indiana is a 6-point favorite over St. John's, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Wednesday night. The over/under is 148.5. Last year's records: St. John's was 16-11 overall last year and 10-9 in the Big East. Indiana was 12-15 last season, and 7-12 in the Big Ten.

St. John's was 16-11 overall last year and 10-9 in the Big East. Indiana was 12-15 last season, and 7-12 in the Big Ten. Poll rankings: Both teams are unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but Indiana and St. John's are each receiving votes. Indiana would check in at No. 27, while St. Jonn's would be No. 41.

Both teams are unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but Indiana and St. John's are each receiving votes. Indiana would check in at No. 27, while St. Jonn's would be No. 41. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 36 in the Kenpom.com rankings. St. John's is No. 47.

Indiana-St. John's series history

Indiana leads the series 5-2, and this is their third meeting in Bloomington. The Hoosiers lost 65-55 on Feb. 1, 1952 and won 105-80 on Dec. 23, 1992. Indiana's unbeaten 1976 national champions played St. John's twice that season, once during the regular season and again in the NCAA Tournament. Last meeting: On Nov. 24, 2015, Tom Crean's Indiana Hoosiers won 83-73 over St. John's in the second round of the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. Yogi Ferrell led the Hoosiers with 22 points, and Thomas Bryant added 19.

Indiana-St. John's most recent games

St. John's raised its record to 2-0 with a 91-70 home win over St. Peter's in New York. Julian Champagnie scored 22 points, Tareq Coburn added 17 and Posh Alexander had 12 points and nine assists. Aaron Wheeler, the transfer from Purdue, had 11 points and seven rebounds. Indiana's last game: Indiana defeated Northern Illinois 85-49 on Friday night at Assembly Hall. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Race Thompson had a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Point guard Xavier Johnson had 13 points and three assists.

Meet the coaches

Mike Anderson is in his third season as the head coach at St. John's, and his 20th season overall. He coached four years at UAB, five years at Missouri and eight years at Arkansas. He is 35-26 at St. John's, and is 405-227 all-time. He brought his Arkansas team to Bloomington in 2019 for a second-round NIT game, which Indiana won 63-60. It was his final game as the Razorbacks' head coach. Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. His college coaching record is now 2-0.

Projected starters

Julian Champagnie (6-8 junior forward), Posh Alexander (6-0 sophomore guard), Joel Soriano (6-11 senior center), Montez Mathis (6-4 senior guard, Stef Smith (6-2 senior guard). Projected Indiana starters: Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-9 junior forward), Race Thompson (6-8 redshirt senior forward), Miller Kopp (6-7 senior forward), Parker Stewart (6-5 senior guard) and Xavier Johnson (6-3 senior guard).

