How to Watch Indiana's Game With Northern Illinois on Friday Night

Indiana looks for its second straight win when the Hoosiers take on Northern Illinois on Friday night. Here's everything to know about the game, including the only way you can watch the game online with no regular TV broadcast. Point spreads, coaching bios, startres and nuggets to know.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — These little ''How to Watch'' information boxes are often some of my most-read stories every week, because Indiana's basketball games are basically televised on a different channel every night. It's good knowledge.

Tonight, it's more like how you CAN'T watch on TV, though. Indiana plays Northern Illinois on Friday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and it's the one game all year that's NOT on television, but there are streaming options to be able to watch it, and that can be done fairly easily online.

The game is on the Big Ten-Plus (or B1G+) streaming service, not on the actually Big Ten Network channel, or even any of its secondary channels that they use for football.

You need a subscription to watch. To become a B1G+ subscriber, visit www.bigtenplus.com. An Indiana school pass is available starting at $9.95/month, which includes Indiana vs. Northern Illinois, plus non-televised Indiana games on B1G+ for one month. (FYI, you also get a lot of women's games and soccer, too.) Once you subscribe, you can cancel after one month.

For Friday’s matchup with Northern Illinois on the B1G+ app, you can watch and listen to Don Fischer and Errek Suhr on the call via the web, mobile or connected TV.

Sure, it's not ideal, but it's the one game all year that you can't watch. It's also a good night to follow my live blog live from press row. I'll keep you updated in real time and drop in some highlights as I can.

Here's everything to know about the game:

How to watch Northern Illinois at Indiana

Who: Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (1-0).

Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (1-0). When : 7 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 12

: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 12 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV/Streaming: There is no live TV, but the game can be streamed on Big Ten-Plus (see sign-up information above)

There is no live TV, but the game can be streamed on Big Ten-Plus (see sign-up information above) Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play) and Errek Suhr (color commentary)

Don Fischer (play-by-play) and Errek Suhr (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Indiana is a 22.5-point favorite over Northern Illinois, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Friday morning. The over/under is 137.5.

Indiana is a 22.5-point favorite over Northern Illinois, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Friday morning. The over/under is 137.5. Last year's records: Northern Illinois was 3-16 last year and 2-12 in the Mid-American Conference, and had seven games canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiana was 12-15 last season, and 7-12 in the Big Ten.

Northern Illinois was 3-16 last year and 2-12 in the Mid-American Conference, and had seven games canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiana was 12-15 last season, and 7-12 in the Big Ten. Poll rankings: Both teams are unranked in the preseason polls, but Indiana is receiving votes and would be ranked No. 27 in the Associated Press poll and No. 30 in the Coaches poll.

Both teams are unranked in the preseason polls, but Indiana is receiving votes and would be ranked No. 27 in the Associated Press poll and No. 30 in the Coaches poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 38 in the Kenpom.com rankings, dropping seven spots after Tuesday's 68-62 win over Eastern Michigan. Northern Illinois is ranked No. 313.

Indiana-Northern Illinois series history

Series history: Indiana leads the series 3-1, with the three wins coming in Bloomington in the old Fieldhouse, and the one loss coming at Northern Illinois in the most recent meeting on Jan. 4, 1972 during Bob Knight's first year as head coach at Indiana. Indiana's wins came in December 1967, December 1969 and February 1971. The 1971 game was a classic, a 113-112 win for Indiana.

Indiana leads the series 3-1, with the three wins coming in Bloomington in the old Fieldhouse, and the one loss coming at Northern Illinois in the most recent meeting on Jan. 4, 1972 during Bob Knight's first year as head coach at Indiana. Indiana's wins came in December 1967, December 1969 and February 1971. The 1971 game was a classic, a 113-112 win for Indiana. Last meeting: Northern Illinois beat No. 5-ranked Indiana on Jan. 4, 1972 in DeKalb, Ill. in a stunning 85-71 upset, and it's still the only time that NIU has beaten a top-10 team in school history. Indiana, in Knight's first season with the Hoosiers, was 8-1 at the time and had already beaten three top-14 teams (Kentucky, Kansas, BYU). It was the start of a five-game losing streak for Knight's Hoosiers, who finished 17-8 that season and lost in the first round of the NIT Tournament. Jim Bradley was the star for Northern Illinois at the time — he had been on a Sports Illustrated cover a few weeks earlier — and he had 24 points and 20 rebounds against Indiana. NIU became nationally ranked for the first time in school history after the win and finished 21-4 that season.

Indiana-Northern Illinois most recent games

Northern Illinois' last game: Northern Illinois pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the country on opening night, winning at Washington 71-64 on Tuesday night despite entering the game as 19.5-point underdogs. Senior guard Trendon Hankerson led the way with a career-high 28 points, including six three-pointers. NIU was 12-for-23 (52.2 percent) from threes. It was their first win over a Power 5 school since beating Kansas State in 2005.

Indiana's last game: Indiana defeated Eastern Michigan 68-62 on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers had a 21-point lead early in the second half, but let almost all of it slip away before making several big plays in the final minute to hang on for the win. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and now has 970 career points, passing Luke Recker (954), Devonte Green (954) and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas (968) for No. 55 on the school's all-time scoring list. Next up at No. 54 is Matt Nover (978).

Meet the coaches

Meet Northern Illinois coach Rashon Burno: Coach Rashon Burno is in his first year at Northern Illinois after spending the last six seasons as the associate head coach at Arizona State under Bobby Hurley. Prior to that, he was an assistant for Billy Donovan at Florida for three seasons. He won his debut at Northern Illinois on Tuesday, and became the first NIU head coach to win his debut since Tom Jorgensen in 1966. Jorgensen was also the head coach when they beat Indiana in 1972. Drew Gladstone , who spent four years on Archie Miller's staff as a team and recruitment analyst, is an assistant coach for Burno at NIU.

Coach Rashon Burno is in his first year at Northern Illinois after spending the last six seasons as the associate head coach at Arizona State under Bobby Hurley. Prior to that, he was an assistant for Billy Donovan at Florida for three seasons. He won his debut at Northern Illinois on Tuesday, and became the first NIU head coach to win his debut since Tom Jorgensen in 1966. Jorgensen was also the head coach when they beat Indiana in 1972. , who spent four years on Archie Miller's staff as a team and recruitment analyst, is an assistant coach for Burno at NIU. Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. His college coaching record is now 1-0.

Projected starters

Projected Northern Illinois starters: Keshawn Williams (6-3 sophomore guard), Trendon Hankerson (6-2 senior guard), Adong Makoui (6-9 senior center), Darweshi Hunter (6-5 junior guard), Anthony Crump (6-8 senior forward)

Keshawn Williams (6-3 sophomore guard), Trendon Hankerson (6-2 senior guard), Adong Makoui (6-9 senior center), Darweshi Hunter (6-5 junior guard), Anthony Crump (6-8 senior forward) Projected Indiana starters: Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-9 junior forward), Race Thompson (6-8 redshirt senior forward), Miller Kopp (6-7 senior forward), Parker Stewart (6-5 senior guard) and Xavier Johnson (6-3 senior guard).

Nuggets to know