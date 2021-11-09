How to Watch Indiana's Basketball Season Opener on Tuesday Against Eastern Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Excitement has been building by the day for the start of the next Mike Woodson era at Indiana, and more than six months after he was hired, his first Indiana team finally takes the floor on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers open the 2021-22 season with a home game against Eastern Michigan at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game starts at 6 p.m. ET, which is a change from the original schedule. So be alerted.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch, gametimes and TVi information, the latest on the point spread and information on both teams and coaches.

It's Game 1, so let's go!

How to watch Eastern Michigan at Indiana

Who: Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Indiana Hoosiers in the college basketball season opener for both teams.

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Indiana Hoosiers in the college basketball season opener for both teams. When : 6 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 9

: 6 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 9 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (color commentary)

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Streaming: IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

IUHoosiers.com/broadcast Latest Line: Indiana is a 24-point favorite over Eastern Michigan, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Tuesday morning. The over/under is 141.5.

Indiana is a 24-point favorite over Eastern Michigan, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Tuesday morning. The over/under is 141.5. Last year's records: Eastern Michigan was 6-12 a year ago, and 3-11 in the Mid-American Conference. Indiana was 12-15 last season, and 7-12 in the Big Ten.

Eastern Michigan was 6-12 a year ago, and 3-11 in the Mid-American Conference. Indiana was 12-15 last season, and 7-12 in the Big Ten. Poll rankings: Both teams are unranked in the preseason polls, but Indiana is receiving votes and would be ranked No. 27 in the Associated Press poll and No. 30 in the Coaches poll.

Both teams are unranked in the preseason polls, but Indiana is receiving votes and would be ranked No. 27 in the Associated Press poll and No. 30 in the Coaches poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 31 in the Kenpom preseason rankings. Eastern Michigan is No. 297 out of 358 Division I teams in the rankings.

Indiana is No. 31 in the Kenpom preseason rankings. Eastern Michigan is No. 297 out of 358 Division I teams in the rankings. Series history: Indiana leads the series 4-0, with all four wins coming at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Indiana leads the series 4-0, with all four wins coming at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Last meeting: Indiana won 87-67 on Nov. 24, 2017 during Archie Miller's first season as the head coach at Indiana. Indiana led by just five points at halftime before pulling away. Guards Robert Johnson (18) and Josh Newkirk (17) were Indiana's leading scorers, and DeRon Davis (11) and Freddie McSwain (10) were also in double figures.

Last games: Eastern Michigan beat Western Michigan 64-63 on March 5 in the final game of their regular season. Indiana lost to Rutgers 61-50 on March 11 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, ending their season on a six-game losing streak. Archie Miller was fired the following week

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Projected Indiana starters: Trayce Jackson-Davis (junior forward), Race Thompson (redshirt senior forward), Miller Kopp (senior forward), Parker Stewart (senior guard) and Xavier Johnson (senior guard).

Mike Woodson pregame interview

Here is Mike Woodson's pregame interview from Monday.

