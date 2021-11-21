Indiana Opens as 11.5-Point Favorite over Louisiana For Sunday's Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the Mike Woodson era, and they've done it by handing their three opponents their first loss of the season.

The Hoosiers will have to do that again on Sunday night, when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Caguns, who are off to a 3-0 start themselves.

The point spread on the game was released on Sunday morning, and the Hoosiers are an 11.5-point favorite on the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 142.5

So far, the Ragin' Caguns, who have a No. 161 Kenpom.com rankings, have beaten Division II schools West Florida and Xavier (La.) at home, and won at Southern Miss (237), so there's nothing really on their schedule that gives away how good they are.

They finished 17-9 a year ago and reached their Sun Belt Conrference championship game before losing to Georgia State.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and is being televised by the Big Ten Network.

Indiana is 1-2 vs. the point spread this year, failing to cover in the wins against Eastern Michigan and St. John's, but covering against Northern Illinois.

