Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Indiana Opens as 11.5-Point Favorite over Louisiana For Sunday's Game
    Publish date:

    Indiana Opens as 11.5-Point Favorite over Louisiana For Sunday's Game

    Mike Woodson's Indiana basketball team is back in action on Sunday night, with a home game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Both teams come into the game with 3-0 records, and Indiana is an 11.5-point favorite.
    Author:

    Mike Woodson's Indiana basketball team is back in action on Sunday night, with a home game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Both teams come into the game with 3-0 records, and Indiana is an 11.5-point favorite.

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the Mike Woodson era, and they've done it by handing their three opponents their first loss of the season.

    The Hoosiers will have to do that again on Sunday night, when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Caguns, who are off to a 3-0 start themselves.

    The point spread on the game was released on Sunday morning, and the Hoosiers are an 11.5-point favorite on the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 142.5

    Read More

    So far, the Ragin' Caguns, who have a No. 161 Kenpom.com rankings, have beaten Division II schools West Florida and Xavier (La.) at home, and won at Southern Miss (237), so there's nothing really on their schedule that gives away how good they are.

    They finished 17-9 a year ago and reached their Sun Belt Conrference championship game before losing to Georgia State.

    The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and is being televised by the Big Ten Network. 

    Indiana is 1-2 vs. the point spread this year, failing to cover in the wins against Eastern Michigan and St. John's, but covering against Northern Illinois.

    • GAME STORY: Indiana let a 13-point lead slip away in the second half, but they never trailed and answered the bell every time St. John's got close. They hung on to win 76-74, the third straight win for Mike Woodson's Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
    • LIVE BLOG: Relive the Indiana-St. John's game in real time, with news and views as they happened in the Hoosiers' thrilling 76-74 win to move to 3-0 on the season. CLICK HERE
    • PRESSURE ON GUARDS: St. John's plays a fast-paced full-court pressure style from beginning to end, so it's going to be on Indiana's guards to deliver good ball security and keep the turnovers to a minimum. CLICK HERE

    LouisianaJordanBrownXavier
    Basketball

    Indiana Opens as 11.5-Point Favorite over Louisiana For Sunday's Game

    47 seconds ago
    IndianaGrantGremelMinnesotaThrow
    Football

    My Two Cents: It Can't Hurt to Start Grant Gremel at Quarterback Against Purdue

    1 hour ago
    Indiana women's basketball team
    Basketball

    Indiana Women Beat Quinnipiac With a Thrilling Second-Half Comeback

    6 hours ago
    IndianaDonavenMcCulleyMinnesota
    Football

    Another Brutal Day For Indiana's Offense in 35-14 Loss to Minnesota

    14 hours ago
    Donaven McCulley scores his first rushing touchdown of the season at home versus Minnesota.
    Football

    Indiana's Drive-by-Drive Performance Against Minnesota

    4 hours ago
    IndianaFootballPressBoxGeneric
    Football

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Minnesota in Real Time

    16 hours ago
    IndianaPeytonHendershotMichiganState3
    Football

    How to Watch Indiana's Football Game with Minnesota on Saturday

    19 hours ago
    Tailgate Tales with Haley Jordan: Minnesota at Indiana
    Football

    Tailgate Tales With Haley Jordan: Final Game Last Chance for Tailgate Fun

    20 hours ago