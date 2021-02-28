Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

Al Durham became the 53rd player in the storied history of Indiana basketball to reach 1,000 points in his career. He had 15 points in the loss to Michigan on Saturday, and is now at 1,009 points during his four years in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana guard Al Durham became the 53rd player in Hoosiers history to top 1,000 career points on Saturday when he scored 15 points in the 73-57 loss to Michigan.

Durham now has 1,009 career points and moved past Jared Jeffries for the 52nd spot in all-time Indiana scoring history. Next on the list is Harry "Butch'' Joyner, who scored 1,030 points from 1965-68.

Durham is the first person to reach the milestone since Juwan Morgan in 2019. Here is the complete Iist of 1,000-point scorers in Indiana history.

Indiana 1,000-point scorers