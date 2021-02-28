HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

Al Durham became the 53rd player in the storied history of Indiana basketball to reach 1,000 points in his career. He had 15 points in the loss to Michigan on Saturday, and is now at 1,009 points during his four years in Bloomington.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana guard Al Durham became the 53rd player in Hoosiers history to top 1,000 career points on Saturday when he scored 15 points in the 73-57 loss to Michigan.

Durham now has 1,009 career points and moved past Jared Jeffries for the 52nd spot in all-time Indiana scoring history. Next on the list is Harry "Butch'' Joyner, who scored 1,030 points from 1965-68.

Durham is the first person to reach the milestone since Juwan Morgan in 2019. Here is the complete Iist of 1,000-point scorers in Indiana history.

Indiana 1,000-point scorers

  1. Calbert Cheaney (1989-93) ............  2,613
  2. Steve Alford (1983-87) .....................  2,438
  3. Don Schlundt (1951-55) ...................  2,192
  4. A.J. Guyton (1996-2000)  ................ 2,100
  5. Mike Woodson (1976-80) ................ 2,061
  6. Kevin "Yogi'' Ferrell (2012-16) .......... 1,986
  7. Alan Henderson (1991-95) ............... 1,979
  8. Damon Bailey (1990-94)  ................. 1,741
  9. Kent Benson (1973-77)  ..................... 1,740
  10. Christian Watford (2010-13) ............. 1,730
  11. Eric Anderson (1988-92) ..................... 1,715
  12. Brian Evans (1992-96) ........................ 1,701
  13. Scott May (1973-76) ........................... 1,593
  14. Greg Graham (1989-93)  ................... 1,590
  15. Randy Wittman (1978-83) ................. 1,549
  16. Archie Dees (1955-58) ....................... 1,546
  17. Bracey Wright (2002-05) ................... 1,498
  18. D.J. White (2004-08) .......................... 1,447
  19. Walt Bellamy (1958-61) ....................... 1,441
  20. Ray Tolbert (1977-81) .......................... 1,427
  21. Robert Johnson (2014-18) ................. 1,413
  22. Kirk Haston (1998-2001) ..................... 1,406
  23. Jimmy Rayl (1960-63) ......................... 1,401
  24. Juwan Morgan (2015-19) ................... 1,374
  25. Andrae Patterson (1994-98) .............. 1,365
  26. Uwe Blab (1981-85) ............................. 1,357
  27. Verdell Jones III (2009-13)  ................ 1,347
  28. Ted Kitchel (1978-83) .......................... 1,336
  29. Jordan Hulls (2010-13) ....................... 1,318
  30. Tom Bolyard (1960-63) ...................... 1,229
  31. Joby Wright (1969-72) ....................... 1,272
  32. Steve Green (1972-75) ........................ 1,265
  33. Tom Van Arsdale (1962-65) ............... 1,252
  34. Dick Van Arsdale (1962-65) ................ 1,240
  35. James Blackmon Jr. (2015-17) .......... 1,235
  36. Steve Downing (1970-73) ................... 1,220
  37. Tom Coverdale (1999-2003) ............. 1,217
  38. Jeff Newton (1999-2003) ................... 1,203
  39. Quinn Buckner (1973-76) .................... 1,195
  40. Cody Zeller (2011-13) ........................... 1,157
  41. Will Sheehey (2011-14) ......................... 1,120
  42. Victor Oladipo (2011-13) ...................... 1,117
  43. Troy Williams (2013-16) ........................ 1,115
  44. Marshall Strickland (2002-06) ............ 1,106
  45. Vernon Payne (1965-68) ...................... 1,101
  46. Joe Cooke (1968-70) ............................ 1,099
  47. Bob Leonard (1951-54) ......................... 1,098
  48. Daryl Thomas (1983-87) ....................... 1,095
  49. Rick Calloway (1985-88) ....................... 1,073
  50. Jay Edwards (1987-89) .......................... 1,038
  51. Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1965-68) .......... 1,030
  52. Al Durham (2017-present) .................. 1,009
  53. Jared Jeffries (2000-02) ....................... 1,008

BaylorScottDrewThumbsUp
Basketball

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde: Time For Indiana to Pursue Baylor's Scott Drew

IndianaAlDurhamMichigan7
Basketball

Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

OSU_3160
Other Sports

No. 11 Indiana Rallies in Fourth Quarter to Defeat No. 15 Ohio State 87-75

MichiganIsaiahLiversIndiana
Basketball

No. 3 Michigan Continues Its Winning Ways Against Indiana

IndianaArmaanFranklinIntroPoint
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Michigan in Real Time

MichiganHunterDickinsonIowa
Basketball

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan on Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisMichiganStateMarcusBingham
Basketball

Jackson-Davis Says Hoosiers Focused on Weathering Storms Better

USATSI_15602272
Basketball

Trayce Jackson-Davis Named Finalist for Karl Malone Award