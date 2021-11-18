LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With St. John's in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where the Indiana Hoosiers have some late-night basketball on Wednesday night.

It's a big one, too, for the 2-0 Hoosiers, who get their first stern test tonight against St. John's from the Big East. This is a Gavitt Games matchup, where the Big East has pulled off four straight upsets to take a 4-0 lead.

That's not great news for the Hoosiers, who are now just 4.5-point favorites after opening as 6.5-point favorites this morning, according to the SISportsbook.com website. Here's the latest on the point spread movement. CLICK HERE

The game is on FOX Sports 1, with a scheduled tip time of 9:12 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch the game, with all sorts of news and nuggets to preview the outing as well. CLICK HERE

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll post news and views in real time on the game, so you can follow along on what's happening here inside Assembly Hall. The latest items are on the top, so just refresh to follow along.

Here we go!

8:55 p.m. — Indiana in the traditional home white uniforms, and all players are in matching white Adidas shoes.

8:45 p.m. — The same starting five tonight for Indiana, with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, and Parker Stewart, Miller Kopp and Xavier Johnson on the perimeter. That unit has started all three games.

8:40 p.m. — Officials for tonight's game are James Breeding, Paul Szelc, Lamar Simpson

8:35 p.m. — St. John's and Indiana are two of the all-time great programs in college basketball. St. John's has the ninth-most wins in NCAA history (1,889), while Indiana is one spot behind at No. 10 with 1,871 wins.

8:30 p.m. — This is Indiana's fourth appearance in the Gavitt Games. On Nov. 19, 2015 the Hoosiers beat Creighton 86-65 in Bloomington, and lost on Nov. 15, 2017 to Seton Hall in Newark, N.J. On Nov. 14, 2018, the Hoosiers beat Marquette 96-73.

8:25 p.m. — Indiana junior Trayce Jackson-Davis moved into 54th all-time in career points with 989 points with his 19 points against Northern Illinois, passing Matt Nover. He was also named the Big Ten's Player of the Week, the third time he's earned the honor in his career. He needs 11 points to join the 1,000-point club.

8:20 p.m. — Pride is at stake for Indiana tonight because the Big Ten has been getting boat-raced in the Gavitt Games. The Big East is 4-0 so far, winning all four games as underdogs, too. There are two games tonight, this one and Michigan State at Butler.