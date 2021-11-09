LIVE BLOG: Follow Along In Real Time During Indiana's Season Opener Against Eastern Michigan

Indiana is taking on Eastern Michigan in the first game of the 2021-22 college basketball season on Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It's the first game for new Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where the Mike Woodson era begins on Tuesday night when his first Indiana basketball team takes on Eastern Michigan.

There are fans in the stands again, which is a wonderful change from a year ago.

If you're not familiar with how our live blog works, we'll post news and opinion live and in real time from right here on press row at Assembly Hall. We'll toss in highlights as well as they come available.

Enjoy the game!

6:32 p.m. — Xavier Johnson comes back in, but Rob Phinisee stays on the floor. Phinisee attacks the basket from the left wing, and then hits Johnson with a perfect pass and he knocks down a three, his first Indiana basket. Indiana leads 28-13.

6:30 p.m. — And you asked for Trayce Jackson-Davis to score with his right hand, and you get that too. A glass bucket off the glass and Indiana goes up 23-13.

6:20 p.m. — Mike Woodson said Monday that the defense was ahead of the offense so far, and that's proven to be true. Indiana's aggressive man-to -man defense has been very good. Eastern Michigan only has 10 points with 7:21 to go in the first half.

6:13 p.m. — Mike Woodson goes to his bench for the first time at the 14-minute mark, subbing Rob Phinisee for Xavier Johnson at point guard. Johnson seems a little amped up in his first game at Assembly Hall. He has three early turnovers. A minute later, freshman Tamar Bates and sophomore Jordan Geronimo come in, too.

6:12 p.m. — You wanted perimeter jump shots from Trayce Jackson-Davis this year, and you get the first one from about 18-feet to give the Hoosiers a 10-0 lead. He looked nice and comfortable, too.

6:05 p.m. — The first basket of the year comes from guard Parker Stewart, who knocks down a three-pointer. And then he hits another one, and the Hoosiers are off and rolling.

5:45 p.m. — Indiana's starting lineup is as expected with Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and transfers Miller Kopp, Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart on the perimeter.

Related stories on Indiana basketball