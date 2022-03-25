Woodson Hires Brian Walsh as Assistant Coach, Promotes Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson was quick to complete the transition with his coaching staff, promoting Brian Walsh to a full-time assistant on Friday and expanding the roles of current lead assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond.

The move came just a day after assistant Dane Fife was let go by Woodson.

Here is the complete release from the school:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson announced that assistant coaches Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond will assume new roles as associate head coaches and Brian Walsh, the program’s team and recruiting coordinator, will be elevated to the position of assistant coach.

“I think it’s extremely important for our program that we continue to build on what we were able to accomplish this season and my first priority was to heighten the roles of Kenya and Yasir and allow Brian to broaden his responsibilities with an on-floor coaching role,” said Woodson. “I like the direction we are headed and appreciate their efforts and collaboration in helping the Indiana University basketball program reach its full potential.”

In Woodson’s first season, the Hoosiers made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, reached the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2013 and finished as the top-rated defense in the Big Ten according to KenPom at 22nd in the country.

IU also led the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense at 39.6% and finished second in blocked shots at 4.83 a game. In Big Ten games, the Hoosiers also led the league in field goal percentage defense at 41.3%. In addition, three players earned post-season honors, including Jr./So. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Sr./Jr. Race Thompson and Sr./Jr. Xavier Johnson.

IU also landed the 15th-best recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports, welcoming 6-8 forward Kaleb Banks (Fayetteville, Ga./Fayette County), 6-5 guard C.J. Gunn (Indianapolis/Lawrence North) and 6-5 guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (Charlotte, N.C./Monteverde Academy (FL)) to IU this fall.

Brian Walsh

Assistant Coach

Walsh will begin his sixth year with the program. He was Team and Recruiting Coordinator this past season after serving four years as the team’s Director of Basketball Operations.

Prior to IU, Walsh spent three years at the University of Dayton where he served as the Assistant Director of Basketball Operations for one year and a graduate assistant for two seasons. During his time at Dayton, the Flyers went 76-25, the most wins in a three-year span in program history. While at Dayton, the Flyers advanced to three-straight NCAA tournaments and claimed back-to-back regular-season Atlantic 10 championships in 2015-16 and 2016-17. In the summer of 2015, Walsh earned a master’s degree in educational leadership.



At Dayton, Walsh assisted with every aspect of the program, including underclassman recruiting, on campus recruiting, day-to-day administrative duties, academic services, housing, player services, community relations, and team meals. He served as the director of the program’s Team Camp and had responsibilities related to video, and summer camp operations.



Walsh graduated from the University of Akron in 2012, earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration and thena master’s in sports administration in 2013. While at Akron, he led the Zips and the MAC in three-point field goal percentage as a junior, hitting 44.2% from long distance in league play. Overall, he finished second in the conference shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc.



A two-time academic All-MAC honoree, Walsh shot 40.9% from three-point range during his collegiate career. He averaged 8.3 ppg as a junior and 7.2 ppg as a senior captain, helping the Zips to 48 wins in two seasons and securing a regular-season and conference tournament championship in 2013 and a trip to the 2013 NCAA Tournament.



Before transferring to Akron, Walsh was a member of Xavier University’s basketball team from 2008-2010 where they advanced to back-to-back Sweet Sixteens.



A native of Moon Township, Pa., Walsh averaged 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists as a senior at Moon High School and was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Pennsylvania in 2008.

Mike Woodson on Brian Walsh

“Brian is someone who made a tremendous impact very early on in my tenure and I believe he is someone who can help continue the positive progress that is being established at IU. In our collaborations as a staff, I continue to be impressed by his contributions and I think he will flourish in his new role.”

Quoting Brian Walsh

“I’m honored that Coach Woodson has given me this opportunity. My career goal has always been to become a coach, but the experiences I have learned since getting into to the profession have been invaluable. I’m looking forward to this next chapter and continuing the path that he has set for our program and will work tirelessly Coach Woodson.”

Kenya Hunter

Associate Head Coach

A 20-year veteran of Division I coaching, Kenya Hunter will begin his third year with the Hoosiers.



The native of Arlington, Va., came to IU after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at UConn. He worked primarily with the Huskies’ big men and had a significant impact, helping center Josh Carlton earn the American Athletic Conference Most Improved Player Award for 2018-19 and developing freshman Akok Akok into one of the nation’s leading shot blockers. He also helped UConn land two consecutive Top 20 recruiting classes.



Hunter came to UConn after spending five years on the coaching staff at the University of Nebraska, which followed extensive coaching experiences at Georgetown, Xavier and Duquesne, as well as basketball administrative experience at North Carolina State. He has been a coach for 12 teams that reached the NCAA Tournament.



Hunter coached big men and wings during his tenure at Nebraska as he helped the Huskers post 22 victories in 2017-18, earning an NIT berth. During his tenure, he also helped Nebraska reach the NCAA Tournament and he was instrumental in the development of All-Big Ten selections Terran Petteway and Shavon Shields. Petteway was a two-time All-Big Ten performer who led the conference in scoring in 2013-14, while Shields finished his career as one of five players in school history with 1,500 points and 600 rebounds.



He spent six years (2007-13) on the coaching staff at Georgetown, where he helped the Hoyas earn two Big East Conference titles, five 20-win seasons, and five NCAA Tournament berths. He also had a significant role in the development of future NBA stars Roy Hibbert, Greg Monroe, and Otto Porter, the Big East Player of the Year in 2012-13 and the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft. His recruiting efforts helped the Hoyas land three classes that were rated among the top 25 in the country.



Prior to his stint at Georgetown, Hunter spent three years at Xavier, where he helped the team produce back-to-back 20-win seasons and earn a spot in the 2007 NCAA tourney.



Hunter began his Division I coaching career at Duquesne, his alma mater, where he became a fulltime assistant for two seasons (1998-2000), helping the Dukes bring in the top recruiting class in the Atlantic 10 in 1999. He then accepted the job of Director of Basketball Operations at North Carolina State, where he remained until 2004, when he left to coach at Xavier.



Hunter, who played both football and basketball at Wakefield High School in Arlington, was a four-year point guard at Duquesne, serving as captain for three seasons and twice receiving the award as the team’s top upperclassman. He graduated in 1996 with a degree in liberal arts, then earned his master’s degree in education from North Carolina State in 1998, while serving as a student manager for the Wolf Pack.





Mike Woodson on Kenya Hunter

“Kenya did an outstanding job for us this season and is well deserving of this promotion. He has a tremendous impact on every part of our organization and will have the opportunity to lead his own program in the future.”

Quoting Kenya Hunter

“I really like the direction we are going in under the leadership of Mike Woodson. I think our players have really responded to what he brings every day. I’m thankful that Coach has the confidence in me to help us reach new heights.”

Yasir Rosemond

Associate Head Coach

Yasir Rosemond will begin his second season at IU. He arrived at IU with more than 15 years of experience as a collegiate coach and was named an assistant coach with the Hoosiers in April 2021.



Previously, he spent two seasons at Alabama as a member of Avery Johnson's staff. There, hecoached first round draft picks Collin Sexton, who currently plays with the Cleveland Cavaliers after being selected with the eighth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and Kira Lewis Jr., who was the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. He also coached SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Herbert Jones in each of his first two seasons at Alabama and John Petty Jr. and Alex Reese in their first two seasons at Alabama.



Rosemond joined the Crimson Tide after spending three seasons at Georgia (2014-17). The Atlanta, Ga., native also held coaching positions at Oregon, helping the Ducks reach the 2007 Elite 8, Samford and Seattle University during his coaching career.



While at Oregon, Rosemond coached three future NBA draft picks, including All-American Aaron Brooks (26th overall pick in 2007 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets), Maarty Leunen (54th overall pick in 2008 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets) and Malik Hairston (48th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns).



Furthermore, Rosemond also coached former standout Tajuan Porter, who holds the University of Oregon and PAC-12 record for three-pointers made in a single-season (110) and career (345). Porter, the 2007 PAC-10 Tournament MVP, currently ranks eighth in school history for career field goals made (584) and ninth in career steals (103).



Prior to his three years at Georgia, Rosemond worked at Samford from 2012-14 under former IU assistant coach Bennie Seltzer, after spending the 2010-11 season as an assistant coach at Seattle University under head coach Cameron Dollar.



Rosemond, a graduate of the University of Oregon, made his mark on the collegiate basketball landscape during his five seasons (2005-10) at his alma mater under head coach Ernie Kent. The first two of those years he was Director of Basketball Operations, the latter three serving as an assistant coach.



Before joining the staff at Oregon, Rosemond coached as an assistant for two seasons at Redlands Community College in El Reno, Okla., in 2003-04 and 2004-05. He helped the Cougars advance to the NJCAA championship game during 2004. In his two seasons at Redlands, Rosemond coached three junior college All-America performers – Taj Gray, Brandon Polk and Sylvester Mayes.



As a player, Rosemond was a standout guard at Douglass High School in Atlanta. Highlights of his prep career include earning All-State honors each of final three seasons. He helped lead the Astros to the semifinals of the 1993 Class 4A state tournament.



Rosemond then played at No. 1-ranked Okaloosa-Walton Junior College in Florida for one season during 1995-96 and also attended Butler (Kan.) Community College, where he redshirted during the 1996-97 campaign. While there, he was teammates with future NBA standout Stephen Jackson.



Rosemond moved on to Oregon for two seasons, where he played in 58 career games for the Ducks. He was honored as the recipient of the team's John Warren Award in 1999, which is given to the most inspirational player on the Oregon basketball team.



Rosemond then enjoyed a four-season professional career in Brazil, playing for teams in Sao Paulo, Mogi das Cruzes and Hebraica.

Mike Woodson on Yasir Rosemond

“Yasir has been an invaluable addition to our staff. His energy and his relationship-building skills have been a big asset to us since the day he came aboard. He’s a well-rounded coach who is going to have the ability to lead his own program one day and brings so much to the table.”

Quoting Yasir Rosemond

“I’m excited for this opportunity and appreciate the level of belief that Coach Woodson and the University is showing in me. I love the fact that I can come to work every day and learn and am anxious to get started on our preparations for next season.”