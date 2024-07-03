Indiana Basketball Names Adam Howard Assistant Director of Recruiting and Operations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball on Wednesday announced Adam Howard will be the program's assistant director of recruiting and operations.
Howard has worked his way up the Indiana staff in recent years, beginning as a student manager for four seasons. He spent the last two seasons in Bloomington as a graduate manager.
“Adam comes from a great basketball pedigree,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said in a release. “His father, Todd, is a legendary coach in this state. Adam has been a great asset for us in recruiting and we are excited to keep him on our staff as we continue to push this program further.”
Per an Indiana Athletics release, Howard serves as the President of Men’s Basketball Operations for Grow the Game, a manager-run organization helping the next generation of coaches build genuine relationships and advance in their career. As part of his duties, Howard fundraises and hosts the Grow the Game Zoom Series which has hosted coaches of all levels and positions in the game of basketball.
Howard was named the National Student Manager of the Year at the 2022 NCAA Final Four in New Orleans by the Grow the Game manager community. He was invited to the third-annual TopConnect Leadership Academy hosted by Rob Ehsan. The GA Leadership Academy consists of 22 high-achieving graduate assistants across the country.