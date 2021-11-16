Basketball Notebook: Woodson Not Concerned With Slow Starts From Stewart, Kopp

Indiana starters Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp came to Indiana with established reputations as shooters, but they've been cold out of the gate so far in the Hoosiers' first two wins. They've been spending extra time in the gym, and coach Mike Woodson is confident they will turn things around quickly. Also, notes on Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Tuesda morning, a day ahead of the Hoosiers' big home game with St. John's at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

He touched on several topics, including the early struggles of starters Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp, the steady play of Race Thompson in the frontcourt and the emergence of sophomore Jordan Geronimo with the second group.

Here's our Tuesday Indiana basketball notebook:

Stewart, Kopp struggle early

One of the main. reasons why transfers Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart are in Indiana's starting lineup is because they came to Bloomington with great resumes as shooters. But we haven't see that so far. Kopp has only scored seven total points and two games, and Stewart has only scored six.

Kopp is 2-for-9 from the field so far, and has missed all four of his three-point attempts. Stewart is 2-for-10 overall and 2-for-8 from three, He made Indiana's first two baskets in the season opener against Eastern Michigan, but has missed everything since, with eight straight misses.

Woodson isn't worried, because he knows both of them will put in the work to get comfortable again with their shots.

"They've had good looks, they just haven't knocked the shots down,'' Woodson said "A lot of that is, you've got to show them some love and get them some confidence and run some plays for them, a few plays for them to get them going.

"I'm not going to go overboard or react overboard about it. At the end of the day, they have shown that they can make shots in practice. I think Miller was pretty good in the Bahamas. Until he got hurt, he made shots. And Parker has made shots. I've just got to get them comfortable in what we're doing and feel good about it when they let the ball go, that hey know it's going in the hole.''

Both have been putting in extra time, and Woodson is sure they'll hit their grooves soon.

"Those two guys got to continue to put the time in the gym, which they have been doing, and shooting the basketball and hopefully it will come around for them,'' he said.''

Indiana guard Parker Stewart made his first two three-pointers of the season, but then has missed his next eight shots. (USA TODAY Sports)

Race Thompson's solid start

Redshirt senior Race Thompson is a team leader for Indiana, and he's been a beast on the boards so far, too. He's off to a good start for the Hoosiers, averaging 8.5 points and 10 rebounds in Indiana's first two wins. He's done that in just 20 minutes of playing time, too.

"I think if his minutes go up a little bit more, all his numbers will expand,'' Woodson said. "I'm really at a good place with him right now and how he's playing. His leadership on the defensive side of the ball has been really, really good for our ball club because he's kind of directing traffic and helping guys who probably have struggled a little bit in the defensive system. He's kind of been like the mouthpiece and the centerpiece in terms of getting guys where they need to be.

"I like how he's been playing, though. He's done a lot of nice things. Unfortunately, in the first game, he got into foul trouble, and I had to pull him. But this last game, he was solid again. We're going to need (the rebounding) from he and Trayce (Jackson-Davis) as we navigate through this season, because they're two big pieces to the puzzle.''

Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) blocks the shot of Eastern Michigan guard Noah Farrakhan (5) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Jordan Geronimo key part of second unit

Woodson has enjoyed watching Jordan Geronimo's growth these past six months. He's an important piece of the Hoosiers' second unit, and Woodson is curious to see how he handles the fast-paced and frantic pace of the St. John's defense on Wednesday night.

"We're going to see, you know. I'm not scared to play any team in college basketball, and I'm not scared to play my guys,'' Woodson said "You can always put them in, and you can always pull them when they're not doing what they are asked to do. But Geronimo is going to be in that second unit when I sub him in the game. And it's going to be interesting just to see how he responds.

"Listen, he's getting an opportunity to play. And he's very excited and upbeat about that. And I've got faith in him, you know. Only time will tell. Just got to wait and see how he responds.''

