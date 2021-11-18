Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee Join 2nd Episode of 'Point Guard Podcast' Thursday Night
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is off to a 3-0 start so far this season, with that third win coming on Wednesday night when the Hoosiers held off St. John's 76-74 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana point guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee will talk about the start to the season on Thursday night during the "Point Guard Podcast'' here on the Sports Illustrated Indiana website. The 30-minute podcast starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Johnson is second in scoring for the Hoosiers, averaging 11,7 points per game, and he's shooting 57.9 percent from the field so far through three games. Phinisee is averaging 4.0 and 1.7 assists per game off the bench.
Here's how you can watch the podcast:
- TOM BREW COLUMN: Indiana found a way to win a huge game on Wednesday night, and they did it with a bunch of unsung heroes stepping up in a big way in the 76-74 win over St. John's. That would have never happened a year ago, with further proof that Mike Woodson is fixing this team both physically and mentally. CLICK HERE
- GAME STORY: Indiana let a 13-point lead slip away in the second half, but they never trailed and answered the bell every time St. John's got close. They hung on to win 76-74, the third straight win for Mike Woodson's Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- LIVE BLOG: Relive the Indiana-St. John's game in real time, with news and views as they happened in the Hoosiers' thrilling 76-74 win to move to 3-0 on the season. CLICK HERE
- PRESSURE ON GUARDS: St. John's plays a fast-paced full-court pressure style from beginning to end, so it's going to be on Indiana's guards to deliver good ball security and keep the turnovers to a minimum. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN WEEK 2 SCHEDULE: It's been a rough week so far for the Big Ten, losing all four Gavitt Games matchups with the Big East. Here's all the summaries for the games so far, and the schedule for the rest of Week 2. CLICK HERE