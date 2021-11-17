Indiana Opens As Modest 6-Point Favorite Against St. John's on Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is 2-0 so far under new coach Mike Woodson, but the Hoosiers get their biggest test yet on Wednesday night when they take on St. John's at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The matchup is part of the Gavitt Games, a pairing of Big Ten and Big East teams. Indiana is a 6-point favorite on the SISportsbook.com gambling website as of Wednesday morning. The over/under is 148.5
Indiana is 1-1 against the spread this season, failing to cover as 24-point favorites in the 68-62 win over Eastern Michigan and winning big 85-49 against Northern Illinois as a 25.5-point favorite.
The Big East has been dominating in the Gavitt Games, winning all four games so far as underdogs. No. 4 Michigan lost to Seton Hall, No. 10 Illinois got beat by Marquette, Wisconsin lost to Providence and Creighton beat Nebraska.
That's a bad omen for the Hoosiers. St. John's is 2-0 and is coached by Mike Anderson, who presses fullcourt the entire game and loves to run. They are averaging 105 points per game through their first two wins.
Indiana will see a familiar face in the St. John's lineup. Former Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler transferred there in the offseason. He's been coming off the bench and playing well. He's averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 rebounds through two games, seeing 17.5 minutes per game.
