Indiana Basketball Pregame Injury Update: Jackson-Davis, Bates Return, Others Out

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis and sophomore Tamar Bates return from injury for Thursday's exhibition game against Saint Francis at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

After missing the first exhibition game against Marian on Saturday, both Jackson-Davis and Bates will see their first in-game action of the year for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis was seen wearing tape around his right hand and wrist during pregame warmups. Bates' previous injury is still unknown, but it appears to have only sidelined him for one exhibition game.

However, Indiana will not have sophomore center Logan Duncomb and freshman Kaleb Banks for Thursday's game. Duncomb and Banks were both dressed in street clothes during pregame warmups, but what's keeping them out is to be determined.

With Jackson-Davis out against Marian on Saturday, Duncomb took advantage of increased minuted to score 11 points and grab 11 rebounds. It was the first double-double for Duncomb in an Indiana uniform. Duncomb played in nine games for Indiana as a freshman, but the former top-100 prospect could be in line for more significant minutes for Indiana in year two.

Banks played 10 minutes for Indiana against Marian, but missed all three field goal attempts, including two shots from 3-point range. Banks arrived at Indiana as a four-star prospect out of Fayette County High School in Georgia.

Indiana and Saint Francis tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

