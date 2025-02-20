Hoosiers Now

Indiana Basketball Programs Won't Wear Fear Of God Alternate Uniforms

The alternate uniforms were part of a collaboration between luxury brand Fear of God and adidas.

Jack Ankony

Here's what the Fear of God and adidas uniforms were supposed to look like.
Here's what the Fear of God and adidas uniforms were supposed to look like. / Photo credit Indiana Athletics
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's and women's basketball programs will no longer wear the alternate uniforms from Fear of God and adidas.

Indiana announced Wednesday that the women's team would wear the uniforms Thursday against Ohio State, and the men's team would wear them the following Wednesday against Penn State. But that is no longer the case.

“Indiana’s men’s and women’s basketball programs will not be wearing the Fear of God uniform design in any upcoming games. IU will continue to proudly wear Adidas apparel, including our traditional basketball uniforms," a statement from the Indiana athletic department read.

The Indiana athletic department declined to comment on why the uniforms will not be worn. Posts from both programs on X announcing the uniforms have been deleted.

The Indiana men's and women's basketball programs wore dark gray Fear of God uniforms during the 2023-24 season.

