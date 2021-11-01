Indiana Recruiting: Projecting Noah Clowney's Commitment Decision on Monday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Noah Clowney, a 6-foot-10 power forward from Roebuck, S.C. turned a lot of heads all summer and moved into the top-50 in a few recruiting services. Indiana has been there for the whole ride, and he's a primary target for the Hoosiers.

Clowney made his first official visit to Indiana in late August, and the visit turned out great, with his family going to social media to talk about how wonderful the experience was.

'It was the first of his four official visits, all the to the finalists he announced on Aug. 18. He also visited Florida and Virginia Tech, and made his final official visit to Alabama on Oct. 22-24.

During interviews following his visits, Clowney has remained open to where he might end up. All that's changed in the past month is that Florida is out, and it's really down to three. Now, according to sources, it's probably down to just two — Alabama and Indiana.

Indiana hit a home run with its visit, and Mike Woodson and his entire coaching staff also spent time with him and his family and coaches in South Carolina in September. But Alabama got the last visit, and aggressively threw out the red carpet two weekends ago.

Clowney is announcing his decision on CBS Sports HQ on Monday at 5 p.m. ET, moving it back a day from his original Oct. 31 plays. He remains vague on his final choice, telling UGASports.com on Wednesday night that he's struggling with the decision and is still switching back and forth with a favorite.

I considered Indiana the favorite in this race right from his official visit, where Clowney and his family were blown away with the entire basketball experience. But after talking with sources down south — I spent much of the past four years in Alabama doing four books before coming back home to Indiana — I have a sneaking suspicion that Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are closing well late.

It was a guess a month ago, and it's still a guess now, but here's where I think the chances are for his final three teams.

Alabama Crimson Tide — 51 percent

Like many kids who get a lot of recruiting interest in a short period of time, the entire experience can be a whirlwind. That's certainly the case with Clowney, who has always spoken highly of the coaching staffs at each of his final four schools.

That's been the same with Nate Oats at Alabama. In his third year there now after a nice four-year run at Buffalo where he was 96-43 and made the NCAA Tournament three times, he led Alabama to an SEC title a year ago, and the Crimson Tide reached the Sweet 16.

“The coaches I’ve talked to, they have really good energy. But I need to go see how it feels in person, the facilities, see how I like the team,” Clowney told Bama Central, our Sports Illustrated Alabama site, of his upcoming visit.

The visit, from Oct. 22-24 in Tuscaloosa, coincided with an Alabama-Tennessee football game and all that comes with an amazing college football weekend. Clowney didn't talk about it much post-visit, but I've been told he had a great time and was impressed with all the energy on campus. Tuscaloosa on a football Saturday is an awesome environment.

Getting the last visit is important, as Indiana learned two weeks ago when they got a commitment from 2023 guard Jakai Newton just days after his visit.

The tea leaves are telling me, through several sources, that Clowney might be trending that same way, too. As he said on Wednesday night, he spent all of last week trying to make a decision, but then when he did zero in on one school, he'd reconsider what he might be missing out on.

To me, that's further proof that he probably has had Indiana at No. 1 in his pecking order all this time, and someone had to really impress him to knock Indiana out of that spot.

Alabama may have done that.

"From everything I heard about his visit, he had a great time and he really likes what they're doing on the basketball court,'' a Tuscaloosa source told me. "Alabama is in on several guys, and they really want Noah. I think they really preached their recent success and all the things Alabama can do for him off the court too.

"For these kids, NIL opportunities mean a lot too, and no one in America does a better job of lining up endorsement deals for athletes like Alabama does. Sure, it starts with football, but it carries over too, and these crazy Alabama fans actually embrace these players. They love it, which isn't the case at a lot of schools. I don't know if that tips any scales for him, but it just might.''

It may not be the deciding reason, but it's one of many. I think he really likes Oats, likes the roster and the style of play. Playing at Alabama also keeps him in the South and closer to friends and family.

All of it just might have tipped the scales too much.

Indiana Hoosiers — 44 percent

So, let's cut to the chase. Why the flip away from Indiana as my leader? Well, it has NOTHING to do with Woodson and his staff. They have done their job, all of it. And sometimes, that might not be enough in big-time recruiting.

The trend with Clowney has been shifting, and this stuff usually requires reading between the line in a lot of stories. For instance, if it was going to be Indiana today, there would be more crystal ball predictions on one recruiting site than there is now. On 247Sports.com, none of their Indiana writers are predicting Indiana wins today. They had such predictions for every other Indiana commit this year.

The only Indiana prediction comes from that site's Virginia Tech writer, but that says far more about Virginia Tech's chances than what he knows about Indiana winning on Clowney.

Indiana has a very good 2022 recruiting class already, but Clowney was the missing piece, because they haven't gotten any big men commitments in that class. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Kaleb Banks and C.J. Gunn are all perimeter players.

When it comes to Indiana getting the nod today, that can still happen if Clowney stays true to what he thought in late August when he was in Bloomington, that this is the one BASKETBALL school on his list. His wavering on Indiana after the Alabama visit is very concerning, but he even said he keeps going back and forth. Can he go back to Indiana on the final day? Stay true to his first feel-good moments from late August?

We'll find out this afternoon.

Virginia Tech Hokies — 5 percent

Clowney has liked a lot of things about Virginia Tech throughout his recruiting, but the Hokies seem to be the odd team out as he narrowed it down.

Since Clowney still has them on his list, we'll say there's a chance, but it's probably pretty remote now.