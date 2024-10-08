Indiana Makes Top 5 For 2025 Center Eric Reibe
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is among the five finalists for Eric Reibe.
On Tuesday, Reibe narrowed his college choices to Indiana, Oregon, Kansas, UConn and Creighton, according to On3's Joe Tipton. He has not set a decision date yet.
Indiana offered Reibe a scholarship in May 2023 and hosted him on a senior year official visit during the weekend of Sept. 21. Indiana coach Mike Woodson and an assistant will visit Reibe on Wednesday, according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com. Reibe also took official visits to Oregon, Kansas and UConn this fall, and he visited Creighton last spring.
Reibe is a 7-foot, 235-pound center from The Bullis School in Potomac, Md. He's a four-star recruit ranked No. 33 in the nation, No. 4 among centers and No. 1 in Maryland, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Indiana currently has one commitment in the class of 2025, Trent Sisley, a four-star forward who currently attends Montverde Academy in Florida and spent the last three seasons at Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind.
Indiana is awaiting decision from five-star guard Braylon Mullins, whose finalists include Indiana, UConn and North Carolina. The Hoosiers also made the top-four list for forward Bryson Tiller and hosted an official visit with point guard Mikel Brown Jr.
At the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando in June, Reibe averaged 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Originally from Germany, he also has experience playing overseas in professional leagues and for the Germany U18 team.
"At 7-feet tall, Eric Reibe is an extremely skilled big man with mobility and touch both inside and out,"ESPN's Paul Biancardi said of Reibe. "His basketball IQ is high, and his rebounding is consistent. Won’t find any more skilled at his size."
There's a commonality between Reibe's finalists – success with centers.
Woodson helped Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis become an All-American and 2023 NBA draft pick. Kel'el Ware developed significantly from his freshman year at Oregon to his sophomore year at Indiana, and was selected No. 15 overall by the Miami Heat in the 2024 NBA draft. Indiana added Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo this offseason, but it will have plenty of minutes available for Reibe as Ballo enters his final year of eligibility.
Under coach Dana Altman at Oregon, center N'Faly Dante earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors during his junior and senior seasons before signing a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets as an undrafted free agent this offseason.
Donovan Clingan played a key role for UConn coach Dan Hurley as the Huskies won back-to-back national championships, first as a backup freshman and then as a starter last season. Clingan became the seventh overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2024 NBA draft.
Kansas coach Bill Self still has two-time All-American center Hunter Dickinson on its roster, but he's in his final year of eligibillity. There's a similar dynamic at Creighton with two-time All-Big East center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who's entering his fifth-year senior season under coach Greg McDermott.
Reibe could be next in line among that list of talented centers.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- BRAYLON MULLINS SETS DECISION DATE: Five-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins will decide between Indiana, UConn and North Carolina on Oct. 23. CLICK HERE
- BRYSON TILLER TOP 4: Bryson Tiller, the No. 16 player in the class of 2025, included Indiana in his top four schools. CLICK HERE
- JALEN HARALSON PICKS NOTRE DAME: Indiana’s recruitment of Jalen Haralson fell short as the five-star prospect picked Notre Dame over the Hoosiers and Michigan State. CLICK HERE
- TRENT SISLEY COMMITS TO INDIANA: Trent Sisley announced on Monday that he intends to play basketball at Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- 2024-25 SCHEDULE: Here's the 2024-25 Indiana men's basketball schedule, including game times, location and television designations. CLICK HERE