Indiana in the Mix For 2025 Center Eric Reibe
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is among the long list of suitors for Eric Reibe, one of the top high school centers.
On Thursday, Reibe announced he'll choose between 11 schools: UConn, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Creighton, Harvard, Indiana, Ohio State, West Virginia, Oregon and Stanford.
Reibe is a 7-foot, 225-pound center from The Bullis School in Potomac, Md. In the class of 2025, he's ranked No. 38 overall, No. 3 among centers and No. 1 in Maryland, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.
At the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando in June, averaged 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Originally from Germany, Reibe also has experience playing overseas in professional leagues and for the Germany U18 team.
Indiana offered Reibe in May 2023, but he has not visited Bloomington. In an interview with 247Sports' Dushawn London published on Thursday, Reibe discussed his interest in Indiana.
“I would be able to play right away because two of their bigs will be seniors in their fifth year,” Reibe told London. “I would come in and a spot would be open. They also always send pros to the league.”
Reibe is referring to incoming transfers Oumar Ballo and Langdon Hatton, centers who joined the Hoosiers for the 2024-25 season with one year of collegiate eligibility. Indiana does not currently have any commitments in the class of 2025, though the majority of recruits remain uncommitted.