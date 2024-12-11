Indiana Hosts Official Visit With 7-Footer Fridrik Leo Curtis
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Current Indiana centers Oumar Ballo, Langdon Hatton and Dallas James are out of eligibility following the 2024-25 season, so coach Mike Woodson is looking toward the future.
One potential name to help fill the void at center is Fridrik Leo Curtis, who took an official visit to Bloomington during Indiana's 82-67 win over Minnesota on Monday.
"Had a great time on an official visit at Indiana," Curtis posted Wednesday on X. "Would like to thank coach Woodson, coach Hunter and the entire coaching staff for a great visit!
Curtis is a 7-foot-1, 220-pound center who's originally from Reykjavik, Iceland, but he currently attends Cambridge Arts, Technology and Science Academy (CATS) in Braintree, Mass.
He is rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 69 player in the class of 2025, according to On3. Curtis is ranked 10th among centers in his class and the No. 1 player in Massachusetts. He also has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Creighton, Stanford, UCF, West Virginia and Xavier.
Curtis recently played for Iceland in the U20 European Championship and in the Icelandic Subway League. Highlights below show Curtis can score inside, shoot 3-pointers, handle the ball at times and block shots.
Indiana currently has one commitment in the class of 2025, four-star forward Trent Sisley, who attends Montverde Academy in Florida and previously played for Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind.
