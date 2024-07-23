Indiana Basketball Recruiting Target Braylon Mullins Down to 10 Schools
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Braylon Mullins has begun the process of narrowing his list of college choices.
Mullins, a 6-foot-5 guard in the class of 2025, announced a top-10 list including Indiana, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Purdue, North Carolina, Duke, UConn, Kentucky and Kansas.
Mullins is entering his senior year at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield, Ind. He's a consensus four-star recruit ranked No. 23 in the nation by 247Sports, No. 29 by Rivals, No. 30 by ESPN and No. 31 by On3.
Indiana is scheduled to host Mulliins on an official visit on Sept. 20, along with Trent Sisley and Malachi Moreno, who are teammates with Mullins on the Indiana Elite AAU team. Mullins currently has visits scheduled to UConn, Michigan, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky in September and October.
Mullins was recently one of 11 players nationwide named to the adidas 3SSB Spring All-Circuit first team. With a 13-0 record, Mullins averaged 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 50.8% from the field.
Indiana currently does not have any commitments in the class of 2025, though the vast majority of the class remains uncommitted. And with several visits scheduled, it appears a decision from Mullins won't come until at least the fall.