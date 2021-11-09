Indiana Season Preview: Blend of Old, New Has Excitement Level at Fever Pitch

Mike Woodson has back home again at Indiana, and he'll take his first team into battle on Tuesday night when the Hoosiers open the season against Eastern Michigan.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For several years now, Hoosier Nation's love affair with its basketball team has been taking a big hit. Interest level has started to wane as the Hoosiers go year after year without competing for titles of any kind, or even posting winning records.

Apathy is a terrible thing.

Indiana hasn't played in an NCAA tournament in more than five years, and hasn't beaten Purdue in more than 2,000 days. Tom Crean has been shown the door for not winning enough, and Archie Miller was kicked to the curb after four years for not winning at all.

Worst of all, at the end, almost no one cared anymore.

But when Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson knew it ''was time to fix basketball,'' he fired Miller at the end of the season and turned to one of the greatest names in Indiana basketball history to fix this mess.

It's Mike Woodson's job now, and he couldn't be happier to be back home. It's been 41-plus years since he left in 1980 as Indiana's No. 2 all-time leading scorer, and he's back for one reason, and one reason only.

To make Indiana great again.

“To be able to circle back and come back home to Bloomington as well as Indianapolis where it all started for me in high school, it’s like a dream come true. I don’t think you can print it any other way,” Woodson said recently.

"But I'm not just coming home. I want to win. I always want to win. We need to get back to winning here, and I'm going to do everything I can to make it happen.''

Woodson spent a dozen years as a player in the NBA, and has been coaching in the league ever since. He spent nine years as a head coach, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks.

He was back in New York working as an assistant last spring with Dolson made his first call. One plane flight and a couple of conversations, and Mike Woodson was headed back to Bloomington.

“I fulfilled the dream of the NBA,'' Woodson said. "The timing was perfect when this job opened up. It's great to be back. I’m happy as hell.”

The Woodson era begins on Tuesday night, when his new batch of Hoosiers take on Eastern Michigan in the season opener at Simon Skjodt Assembly. The game starts at 6 p.m. ET

Woodson hit the ground running, quick putting together a talented staff of Dane Fife, Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond.

And then, they looked at what they had from a 12-15 team that had zero confidence and huge gaps in its roster, and they started filling in the pieces in the transfer portal.

Woodson and Indiana will go to battle with 13 scholarship players this season, seven holdovers and six newcomers.

That blend of old and new is perfect for Woodson to mold.

Here are the new guys:

Xavier Johnson, a 6-foot-3 point guard who played at Pitt for three years before transferring in the offseason.

a 6-foot-3 point guard who played at Pitt for three years before transferring in the offseason. Miller Kopp , a 6-foot-7 forward who transferred from Northwestern.

, a 6-foot-7 forward who transferred from Northwestern. Michael Durr , a 7-foot center who transferred from South Florida

, a 7-foot center who transferred from South Florida Parker Stewart , a 6-foot-5 guard who transferred to Indiana from UT-Martin last spring and will see his first action on Tuesday night.

, a 6-foot-5 guard who transferred to Indiana from UT-Martin last spring and will see his first action on Tuesday night. Tamar Bates, a 6-foot-5 guard who was a five-star recruit who committed to Indiana after de-committing from Texas. He was a consensus top-30 recruit a year ago.

a 6-foot-5 guard who was a five-star recruit who committed to Indiana after de-committing from Texas. He was a consensus top-30 recruit a year ago. Logan Duncomb, a 6-foot-9 center from Cincinnati, who had an outstanding prep career at Moeller High School.

Bates and Durr have been battling nagging injuries and it's unclear if they will play Tuesday night or not. Woodson knows how important the Big Ten season is, and he's not going to rush anyone in November and December.

"We’ve got to work Mike (Durr) and Tamar Bates back into the mix, because again they’re big pieces to the puzzle as well,'' Woodson said.

Johnson was a standout point guard at Pitt. In three seasons, he had 1,152 points, 415 assists, 311 rebounds and 124 steals.

"Xavier has been great because he changes the game with his speed," Woodson says. "He can make shots. He can get in the paint and create. I'm trying to get him to be a better point guard and involve his teammates in terms of running our offense.

"There's no doubt he's got to be good on the defensive end because that's where we'll be a better team if we're defending at a high level. That will put us in position to win games."

There are seven returning players.:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , a 6-foot-9 junior forward who has led the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding the past two seasons and is a preseason first-team All-American

, a 6-foot-9 junior forward who has led the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding the past two seasons and is a preseason first-team All-American Race Thompson , a 6-foot-8 redshirt senior forward who started all 27 games a year ago.

, a 6-foot-8 redshirt senior forward who started all 27 games a year ago. Rob Phinisee , a 6-foot-1 senior point guard who has started 69 games during his Indiana career.

, a 6-foot-1 senior point guard who has started 69 games during his Indiana career. Trey Galloway , a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard who played in 25 games last year started seven games.

, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard who played in 25 games last year started seven games. Anthony Leal , a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard who is a Bloomington native.

, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard who is a Bloomington native. Khristian Lander , a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard who came to Indiana a year early in 2020.

, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard who came to Indiana a year early in 2020. Jordan Geronimo, a 6-foot-6 forward who had made great strides all summer.

“It's been a nice mixture,” Woodson said. “I'm just anxious to see where we are as a ball club as a whole once we jump it up (Tuesday) night.”

Woodson has trashed all of Archie Miller's system and installed his own. There will be more man-to-man defense and full-court pressure, and more free-flowing and faster-paced offense.

It's a refreshing change.

“Defense was my approach, along with my staff, right from the start. I believe that if you can have a strong defensive foundation, it puts you in a position to win basketball games,'' Woodson said. "I want to make sure that our defense stays on par in terms of where it's been," he says. "Offensively, we can continue to grow. I don't think we're where we need to be offensively yet. But we're getting there."

Woodson has spent a lot of his first seven months in Bloomington trying to instill confidence in his players. They were beaten down a year ago, and he's fixing that first. It was a must.

Woodson has referred to his players as “mentally down” when he first met them, and said some players “couldn’t look me in the face because they didn’t have the confidence.”

Practices have been intense, and Woodson likes what he sees of this group.

“They go after each other in practice, and practice has been so competitive,'' Woodson said. "But it's hard to gauge it until you actually play an opponent.

“I just want to make sure that our defense stays on par in terms of where it's been and offensively, we can continue to grow as a team, because I just don't think we're where we need to be offensively yet. But we're getting there.”