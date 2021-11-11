Likes/Dislikes: 3 Things To Ponder After Indiana's Win Over Eastern Michigan

Indiana was a 24-point favorite over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night and let a 21-point second half lead slip away, but they made a lot of big plays down the stretch to win 68-62, Here are some things I liked, and didn't like.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's just one game, so there's never any need to overreact — good or bad — to anything from Indiana's 68-62 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday. A dub is a dub, like the kids say, and Mike Woodson is now 1-0 as a college coach, with Game 2 coming up on Friday night against Northern Illinois.

There was plenty to like about the new-look Hoosiers, and a few things that are reason for concern. After watching the game again, here are a few things that jumped out at me:

What I Liked

1. Trayce Jackson-Davis Really Is Better

It didn't take long for Mike Woodson to be able to convince Trayce Jackson-Davis to stick around at Indiana when Woodson became the coach. The agreement that first day was that his new coach would make him better and more NBA ready. We've seen a lot of that growth already.

Jackson-Davis, a 6-foot-9 junior forward from Greenwood, Ind., wanted to add things to his game, and he's done that. He hit a couple of mid-range jumpers, and looked comfortable doing it. He also made a nice bank shot with his right hand, and was solid in posting a 21-point, 14-rebound stat line, his 23rd career double-double.

What I liked most was one sequence of plays. He blocked a shot on the defensive end, and then sprinted past several defenders to the other end, where Xavier Johnson hit him with a perfect lob for a dunk. He's in better shape this year, and his ability to run the floor like that is going to be big, especially since the Hoosiers want to play at a faster pace than they did a year ago.

2. Xavier Johnson Will Make a Difference at Point Guard

Even though he got off to a shaky start with three turnovers in the first five minutes, new Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson adds a lot to this Indiana program. He's lightning fast, and has great court vision. He finished with 14 points and three assists in his first game in an Indiana uniform.

He played 25 minutes total, and went the last 20 without a single turnover. He also had a huge play in the final minute of the game, blowing past several defenders in the Eastern Michigan press to score a basket that sealed the victory.

It's been a while since Indiana has had a point guard with his skill set. He can make threes, and he can get to the free throw line. His speed will allow the Hoosiers to run even more, too. I'm looking forward to seeing more from him.

3. Without Question, This is Mike Woodson's Team

It was fun to watch the player/coach interactions on the bench throughout the game, especially after the last dark days of the Archie Miller era. There is no doubt that Woodson clearly has the his stamp on his team already.

It might have been his first game back in Bloomington in 41 years, but he was fully engaged with this team, too. He barked at guys when they needed it, was totally in control in huddles and seemed to push all the right buttons with substitutions and decisions.

That tired narrative about how the college game is so much different than the NBA just doesn't apply with Woodson. This team is adapting well to his new schemes and you can tell that Woodson — and his talented and experienced assistants — are doing a lot of good things. It's all new, of course, but there's also good signs for better things to come.

What I Didn't Like

1. Shooting Woes a Big Issue

Indiana struggled to shoot the ball all of last year, and it wasn't any better in the opener. The Hoosiers were 41.9 percent from the field, just 16.7 percent (4-for-24) from the three-point and just 60 percent (12-for-20) from the free throw line.

It's easy to blame some of the perimeter shooting issues on first-game jitters, but it's certainly something to remain concerned about as we get through the early portion of the schedule. I tend to lean that this will be more of an outlier and that things will get better quickly. There's one big reason why (see below).

2. Rebounding Margin a Surprise

The 43-42 rebounding edge for Indiana wasn't what was expected, especially since the Hoosiers had a height advantage, especially early. When you factor in Jackson-Davis' 14 rebounds and the 10 from Race Thompson, it's clear that the pair needs plenty of help.

What was surprising is that Indiana only had five offensive rebounds on 36 missed shots. They should have at least twice that amount. This is another area where I'll look to see substantial improvement, starting on Friday night.

3. Passive Play From Kopp, Stewart

The two guys who were added to this roster to improve the perimeter shooting are Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp. The transfers have great shooting resumes, and the plan is for those two to have several big shooting nights. It just didn't happen on Tuesday night.

Kopp started but played only 18 minutes. He was 1-for-5 from the field and missed all three of his three-point attempts. He's such a big piece to this team that I won't be surprised to see Woodson try to get him some good looks early. He needs to be a double-figures scorer every night. I'm expecting that will happen.

Stewart hit two three-pointers right out of the gate to give Indiana a 6-0 lead. He missed his next two, but what was most concerning was that he played 14 minutes in the second half — and didn't take a single shot. The Hoosiers need his scoring too much for that to happen. He can't be passive and the Hoosiers have to get him more good looks.

