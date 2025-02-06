Indiana Basketball To Debut New Black History Month Uniforms
The women's team will wear the uniforms Thursday against Rutgers, and the men's team will wear them Feb. 14 against UCLA.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana announced Thursday the men's and women's basketball programs will wear new uniforms in February to honor Black History Month.
The women's team will wear them for Thursday's 6 p.m. ET game against Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, followed by the men's team donning the new uniforms Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET against UCLA.
Here's an early look at the uniforms.
