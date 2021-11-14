My Two Cents: Indiana's Bench Mob Impresses, From Top To Bottom

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We are only two games into the Mike Woodson era with Indiana basketball, so it's way too early to make decisive and conclusive observations about this team.

But there is one thing we can say with absolute certainty. This team has filled all the gaps on its roster that crushed them a year ago. For the first time in probably six years, Indiana has a roster that's deep enough — and versatile enough — to be a solid NCAA Tournament team this year.

We have learned that already, just one week in.

On Friday night, in their impressive 85-49 victory over Northern Illinois at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, all 13 of Indiana's scholarship players got in the game — and they all did some good things.

That's also saying something, because we aren't used to that.

Roster management is crucial in college basketball, and Woodson and his staff knew from their very first meeting that Indiana's lineup needing fixing after the mostly ugly four-year reign of Archie Miller. They went to work — and added several huge pieces.

They also maximized their assets. You're allowed 13 scholarships in men's college basketball, a concept that Miller never grasped — or couldn't succeed in grasping — and having incomplete rosters absolutely led to his demise, among other things.

I promised myself I was going to take the high road and quit ripping Miller once the season started, but this is a case where the sins of his past have to be brought up.

Last year, Indiana only had 11 scholarship players, which is ridiculous. And then center Joey Brunk hurt his back and never played all year. Brunk, who transferred to Ohio State in the offseason, was a huge loss because Indiana didn't have any other big men. Not one. There were times when 6-foot-6 true freshman Jordan Geronimo had to play CENTER last year.

That's bad roster management.

Even the year before, 2019-20, Miller played without a full complement of players and he didn't even have enough guards to scrimmage at the start of the season when Rob Phinisee, Devonte Green and Al Durham were all dealing with injuries. Forward Damezi Anderson had to play point guard for a while.

Woodson and his staff are all about having as many assets as possible. That's why they aggressively went after point guard Xavier Johnson (Pitt) in the transfer portal, as well as forward Miller Kopp (Northwestern) and center Michael Durr (South Florida). And it's why they made sure transfer Parker Stewart (UT-Martin) stuck around after the coaching change, too.

Three of them — Johnson, Kopp and Stewart — have all started the first two games. And Durr, who's been dealing with a knee injury that required minor surgery this fall, saw his first action on Friday night after being held out in the opener against Eastern Michigan, and was impressive.

Durr, who's a legit 7-footer, is still recovering, and his minutes might be limited as he rounds into tip-top shape, and he definitely needs to knock some rust off. He played 10 minutes and was just 1-for-4 shooting with a couple of turnovers, but he's athletic and a real force on the defensive end. He'll block shots but he's also quick enough to guard defenders on he perimeter after switching on screen-and-rolls. He forced several bad shots.

Durr and freshman Tamar Bates have both missed time, and this second group is still getting used to each other. Durr and Bates got several minutes with Phinisee and sophomores Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo. They've already done some good things.

"They haven't spent a lot of time together,'' Woodson said after Friday's win. "This is Mike's first game back. He's probably been practicing probably now a week and a half coming back. And Tamar too. He hadn't been out there very much this season.

"But what I did like (about the second group), they were poised, and from a defensive standpoint, they stayed the course in terms of our coverages. And when you do that, that lets me know that you listened and you're doing all the necessary things to help us win. Offensively they shared the ball. It was kind of nice to see how they played offense, which was kind of nice.''

Woodson, who played and coached in the NBA for four decades, is used to playing eight- and nine-man rotations in the league, and he even mentioned earlier this summer that it's hard to play at 13 guys in meaningful games. That's why sophomores Anthony Leal and Khrstian Lander didn't play on Tuesday when the game got close in the second half. Freshman Logan Duncomb didn't play either, but he got four minutes at the end of Friday's game.

Leal and Lander both raised eyebrows at the end of the blowout, because they both scored seven points in the final five minutes. Lander is clearly the third-string point guard on this roster, but there are going to be times where Woodson is going to need him.

Johnson and Phinisee both had three fouls midway through the second half, and I thought Lander might get the call then. Woodson rode it out, but it was good to see Lander play well at the end. He might be a sophomore, but we also have to remember that he came to Indiana a year early. He really should be a true freshman right now.

Johnson and Phinisee are playing together a lot too, which might necessitate Lander seeing more action along with them. Woodson loves that versatility.

"It does help, because we can play them both together when teams play small ball with smaller guards,'' Woodson said of Johnson and Phinisee. "Both guys can defend, and both guys can initiate our offense, so that's a bonus for me. And then I've got Khristian Lander over there that I have faith in too if I've got to throw him in as well because he's coming along as well.''

The interesting guy off the bench is Leal, who hit a three-pointer and also had a huge crowd-pleasing — and bench-pleasing — dunk in his five minutes. He was 3-for-3 shooting. That's a huge plus.

If Woodson wants to keep that rotation kind of tight, Leal might be the odd man out on some nights.

But here's what's interesting. As good of a shooter as he is, you have to wonder if he might get some of Parker Stewart's minutes if he continues to struggle out of the gate. Stewart made Indiana's first two baskets of the season on Tuesday, a pair of three-pointers, but he's gone 0-for-10 since.

Again, it's just been two games, and I'm sure Woodson will like to be patient with Stewart, who is a legitimately good shooter with a resume full of stats to prove it. But Leal is certainly an interesting option as well.

These bench guys, they are going to make a huge difference all year long.

"A lot of that is hard work. You've got to give them credit because they've been working hard over these last six months that we've been together,'' Woodson said. "Our defense has always been a little bit ahead of our offense, but it's just nice to see. I can't promise minutes to anybody, but I always tell these guys whatever minutes you get, you make it the most important minutes to help us win basketball games. And that's what they're doing right now.''

Indiana has versatility too, something they didn't have the past few seasons. They can hurt you in a lot of different ways, especially with different lineups. Trayce Jackson-Davis is certainly the star of this team, and Xavier Johnson is already its leader as a point guard, but the others will all have their moments, too. That we've already learned.

"We scored 85 points (Friday night), and everybody had their hand in that, which is all right with me,'' Woodson said. "We don't have a team that I can sit here and tell you that this guy's going to get 30 tonight, and this guy's going to get 20. We're not built like that. It's got to be a total team effort across the board on both ends of the floor.''

It certainly was on Friday night. And going forward? It's certainly going to be fun to see how that all plays out with all 13 guys ready to contribute.

What Woodson loves about this roster right now is that all 13 guys think they should be playing. Practices have been intense all year. It's a close team, and they all root for each other, and that work has already paid off on the court.



They play well together, and you can tell they're enjoying it, too. I've seen more smiles in a week than I saw all of last year. They're a cohesive unit already, which is nice to see considering they are learning new offensive and defensive concepts

"It's all about communication,'' Galloway said. "I think that's the other thing that we've really tried to have a focal point on, just being able to talk to each other and be comfortable with each other out there. That's one thing we're growing on, and I think we'll keep growing on it.

"I think that just comes with preparation. Most of it is in the game, but it's also before the game and the day before the games and kind of locking in and knowing our scout and knowing what we've got to do to be able to stop them. I think we did a really good job of that.''