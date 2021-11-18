Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    Indiana's Trey Galloway Has Broken Wrist, Needs Surgery After Flagrant Foul
    As it turns out, Indiana sophomore guard Trey Galloway suffered a broken wrist during a hard fall on Wednesday night and will require surgery. He's expected to be out for six weeks. He was thrown to the ground by St. John's guard Montez Mathis, who was ejected from the game for the Flagrant-2 foul.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana sophomore guard Trey Galloway suffered a broken wrist after a hard fall following a flagrant foul by St. John's guard Montez Mathis during Wednesday night's game and will have surgery on Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from his mother, Dawn Galloway.

    The play happened late in the first half, He stole a pass and drove into the basket for a dunk. Mathis grabbed his arm to try to stop the play, and pulled him to the ground. Galloway landed awkwardly.

    He walked off under his own power, but did not return to the game. Mathis was given a Flagrant-2 foul and was ejected from the game. Indiana won, 76-74.

    According to the post, the 6-foot-4 Galloway is expected to miss six weeks. He also had a wrist injury in high school.

    Galloway played in 25 games last year and started seven. He averaged 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds, and led all Indiana freshmen with 492 minutes played.

    So far this year, he has come off the bench in all three games. He had two points in the season opener against Eastern Michigan and seven against Northern Illinois. He had only played four minutes on Wednesday before getting hurt. 

    During the telecast of the game, FOX Sports analyst Stephen Bardo didn't think the Flagrant-2 call and ejection was justified. Others disagreed. The injury doesn't change the call, but it still certainly pointed out the severity of the foul.

    • GAME STORY: Indiana let a 13-point lead slip away in the second half, but they never trailed and answered the bell every time St. John's got close. They hung on to win 76-74, the third straight win for Mike Woodson's Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
    • LIVE BLOG: Relive the Indiana-St. John's game in real time, with news and views as they happened in the Hoosiers' thrilling 76-74 win to move to 3-0 on the season. CLICK HERE
    • PRESSURE ON GUARDS: St. John's plays a fast-paced full-court pressure style from beginning to end, so it's going to be on Indiana's guards to deliver good ball security and keep the turnovers to a minimum. CLICK HERE

