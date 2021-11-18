Indiana's Trey Galloway Has Broken Wrist, Needs Surgery After Flagrant Foul

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana sophomore guard Trey Galloway suffered a broken wrist after a hard fall following a flagrant foul by St. John's guard Montez Mathis during Wednesday night's game and will have surgery on Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from his mother, Dawn Galloway.

The play happened late in the first half, He stole a pass and drove into the basket for a dunk. Mathis grabbed his arm to try to stop the play, and pulled him to the ground. Galloway landed awkwardly.

He walked off under his own power, but did not return to the game. Mathis was given a Flagrant-2 foul and was ejected from the game. Indiana won, 76-74.

According to the post, the 6-foot-4 Galloway is expected to miss six weeks. He also had a wrist injury in high school.

Galloway played in 25 games last year and started seven. He averaged 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds, and led all Indiana freshmen with 492 minutes played.

So far this year, he has come off the bench in all three games. He had two points in the season opener against Eastern Michigan and seven against Northern Illinois. He had only played four minutes on Wednesday before getting hurt.

During the telecast of the game, FOX Sports analyst Stephen Bardo didn't think the Flagrant-2 call and ejection was justified. Others disagreed. The injury doesn't change the call, but it still certainly pointed out the severity of the foul.

