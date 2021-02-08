Indiana's Gametime with Northwestern Wednesday Moved Up

The Big Ten has moved Wednesday's game between Indiana and Northwestern from 9 p.m. ET to 5:30 p.m. ET.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There won't be late-night basketball after all for Indiana on Wednesday night.

The Big Ten has moved the tip-off time for the Hoosiers' game at Northwestern, and it will now start at 5:30 p.m. ET. It was originally scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The Hoosiers are coming off a big win on Sunday, when they beat Iowa at Aseembly Hall. Indiana and Northwestern have played once earlier, with the Wildcats winning in Bloomington.

That win was part of a three-game winning streak to start the season for Northwestern, but the Wildcats have lost nine straight games since then.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network

