Indiana Guard Khristian Lander Enters Transfer Portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana guard Khristian Lander is now in the transfer portal as of Friday afternoon.
Lander is now the sixth Hoosier who is in the transfer portal in the aftermath of Archie Miller being fired. He joins Armaan Franklin, Parker Stewart, Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo and Al Durham in the transfer portal.
Lander was a five-star prospect for Indiana, who reclassified to the 2020 class to play for the Hoosiers this season.
Lander's playing time was scarce throughout the season, but he showed plenty of flashes of his talent. He was the only Indiana guard that seemed to really push the pace and run pick-and-rolls effectively.
His ability to see the floor and create open looks for his teammates really stood out when Lander was in a groove. He needed to grow defensively, but there were plenty of times throughout the season that fans clamored for Miller to hand the keys of the offense over to Lander.
Lander did not play a single minute in Indiana's final game of the season when the Hoosiers lost to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.
There will be plenty of suitors for Lander if he chooses to move on from Indiana when the new coach is hired. Louisville, Texas Tech, Ohio State and plenty of others were heavily involved in Lander's recruitment.
Lander is the second freshman to enter the transfer portal for Indiana, joining Geronimo. Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway have both said they are choosing to stay.
