WATCH: New Indiana Basketball Signing Andrej Acimovic's Highlights
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's basketball has added Bosnian center Andrej Acimovic to its roster for the 2025-26 season, head coach Darian DeVries announced in a press release Monday.
“Andrej is a talented big man that we are excited to get in our program and develop,” DeVries said in the release. “He has good size and is able to score the basketball in different ways. He is strong on the glass and has good defensive instincts and timing when blocking shots.”
The 6-foot-11 Acimovic averaged 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season while playing in four games in the U19 ABA League, the highest level of competition in the Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia region.
Courtesy of Acimovic's agency, Sport Connect, here's a look at his highlights:
Acimovic, 19, has four years of eligibility remaining.
