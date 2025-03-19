Indiana's Malik Reneau Enters Transfer Portal
BLOOMINGTON Ind. – A few hours after Indiana announced it hired Darian DeVries, news broke that junior forward Malik Reneau has entered the transfer portal.
Reneau is the second Hoosier to do so, joining sophomore guard Gabe Cupps. Players are allowed to enter the transfer portal and return to their original school. During Indiana's last coaching change, several players entered the portal but decided to come back to Indiana after conversations with Mike Woodson.
Reneau was a key contributor for Indiana the last three seasons. As a 6-foot-9 junior in 2024-25, he averaged a team-high 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 55.2% from the field. He was one of the Big Ten's most improved players as a sophomore, scoring 15.4 points per game.
Woodson recruited Reneau out of Montverde Academy, along with teammate Jalen Hood-Schifino in the class of 2022.
