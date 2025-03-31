Indiana Recruit Nevaeh Caffey Named Missouri Show-Me Miss Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - While Indiana endured the departure of leading scorer Yarden Garzon on Monday, there was better news elsewhere on the Indiana women's basketball front.
On Sunday, Indiana recruit Nevaeh Caffey was named the Miss Show-Me Basketball winner. The award, akin to Indiana's Miss Basketball honor, is given annually by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Caffey, a point guard, led Incarnate Word Academy to the Class 6 state championship in the Missouri State High School Activities Association tournament. It was the fifth consecutive state championship for Incarnate Word.
Caffey had 10 points and three rebounds in Incarnate Word's 55-41 victory over Staley in the championship game. It capped a 29-2 season for the Red Knights.
Caffey averaged 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals for Incarnate Word, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She made 44% of her 3-point shots and 49.9% of her shots overall.
Caffey committed to Indiana in March 2024 and signed her Letter Of Intent in November.
Caffey's award means both members of Indiana's incoming freshman class have won Miss Basketball awards in their respective states. Maya Makalusky was named Indiana's Miss Basketball earlier in March. She starred at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind.
