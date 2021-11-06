IU Women's Basketball Dominates UIndy in  Exhibition Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Without broadcasting crews or media timeouts, Indiana’s lone exhibition game flew by on Friday night, and the Hoosiers’ women’s basketball team dominated the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds, winning 97-43.

The Hoosiers came out strong in the first quarter, and never slowed down. Senior guard Grace Berger, fresh off a summer playing for USA Basketball in thr FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Puerto Rico, scored seven points to lead the Hoosiers.

Indiana junior Mackenzie Holmes had three rebounds and sophomore Chloe Moore-McNeil had two assists in the period.

The Greyhounds kept up for a while, but the Hoosiers ended the quarter ahead 25-15, with excellent defense leading to an 8-0 run.

The Hoosiers took control in the second quarter. Indiana held the Greyhounds without a field goal for 4:20 and had a 12-0 run to build a 53-21 lead at the half.

Indiana showed off its defensive skills once again in the third quarter, holding the Greyhounds scoreless for the first 5:25. During the third and fourth quarters, each non-starter had their moment to shine.

Indiana's starting five cheered on the freshman in their first game and flew out of their seats when shots were made. In a postgame press conference, Coach Teri Moren said she wishes she could play all the kids all the time, but the games will get more difficult, and she'll need a more permanent rotation.

Overall, the Hoosiers forced 25 turnovers and limited UIndy to 23.3% shooting for the night. Holmes was the leading scorer with 19 points followed by Patberg and Berger.

Indiana heads to Butler for its first regular season game on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

“It’s great to be back in front of our fans at (Simon Skjodt) Assembly Hall,” Morten said. “It was nice to have some noise, some real noise. We were obviously excited for this night, to be here. It's always a great opportunity when you play your entire team and get to see some of the things we do in practice, and if they are going to work, if they're working, if we're getting better.

“I thought tonight our effort was there, of course it wasn't by any stretch, a great offensive performance. I was frustrated with our free throw shooting, obviously, and the fact we got outrebounded. That's never a good thing. It'll give us good film, great film, that we can do a lot of teaching come (Saturday), but I thought for the first night, anytime it's the first time for things, for our freshman especially, and Caitlin Hose, I thought they handled themselves in a great way.

“That was obviously good to see, but I think our vets are who they are, who they have been, but we'll shore up some things (Saturday) and come Wednesday in Indianapolis, it's for real."

