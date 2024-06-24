Indiana Coach Teri Moren Wins Gold Medal With USA U18 Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren continues to prove her coaching prowess on an international stage.
Sunday night, Moren won her third gold medal with USA basketball, as she led the U18 national team to an 80-69 win over Canada in the championship game at the FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup.
Moren and team USA dominated throughout the tournament. They defeated Brazil 97-51, Puerto Rico 102-22, Mexico 116-20, Dominican Republic 125-27 and Argentina 109-32. Going 6-0 in the event, USA has now qualified for the FIBA U19 World Cup.
This tournament marks Moren's first gold medal as the head coach of team USA. As an assistant coach, she helped USA win gold at the 2023 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup and 2022 FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship.
Moren enters her 11th season in 2024-25 at Indiana, which she's built into an annual Big Ten contender and a nationally relevant program.
Under Moren, the program's all-time winningest coach, the Hoosiers have made five NCAA Tournament appearances, one Elite Eight and two Sweet 16's. Along with nine straight 20-win seasons, Indiana won the 2023 Big Ten title and Moren earned her second Big Ten Coach of the Year award.