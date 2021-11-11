Indiana Women's Basketball is Now 1-0 Defeating Butler in Double Digits on Bulldog Territory

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It may have been Butler Bulldog territory, but cream and crimson packed the stands in Hinkle Fieldhouse for the first regular game and win of the season. Hoosiers start off strong for their traveling fans with a 86-63 victory.

"I think it just shows the excitement coming off last season," senior guard Grace Berger said in a post game presser. "They travel well, and they're always so good for us in Assembly Hall, so we loved having them there."

Berger put up 18 points on the night, which put her in the 1,000-point club. Coach Teri Moren compared her to Tyra Buss, Brenna Wise and Ali Patberg when evaluating her stellar performance.

But it would be Nicole Cardaño-Hillary who would light it up on the court with three-pointers. She went 11-for-12 from the field and 7-for-8 on three's for a whopping 29 points for the night.

"Whatever we fed Nicky tonight, we got to keep feeding her," head coach Teri Moren said.

All around, the Hoosiers were hot from the start. Mackenzie Holmes set the tone when she drained a three, swatted one out of a Bulldog's hand, or paw perhaps, and took the ball up the floor herself for two more in the first few minutes of the game.

Moren said at the start of this season she'd like to see more depth off the bench. Three of her powerhouse five starters caught a break when sophomores Kiandra Browne and Chloe Moore-McNeil and senior Caitlin Hose saw some minutes.

The second quarter proved to be more challenging when Butler's Emilia Sexton hit a 3-point jumper to put her squad ahead.

Graduate student Nicole Cardaño-Hillary wouldn't allow losing a lead, so she mirrored Sexton's 3-point jumper pulling the Hoosiers back in the lead.

"I was getting incredible passes from my teammates," Cardaño-Hillary said. "I mean the energy from the bench after hitting a couple — you can't be mad about that."

The Hoosiers led for the rest of the half 43-32 even after a challenge with Bulldog forward Alex Richard who went 10-for-13 on field goals when it was all said and done.

The Hoosiers' perfect 8-for-8 free throw percentage also put them over the edge, a skill Moren wanted to brush up on this past week.

If they don't hit a certain percentage, they run, which isn't everybody's favorite punishment.

"They're free shots really that separate the good teams from the great teams," Berger said. "Maybe that separates us from being in the Elite Eight to being in the Final Four. It's definitely been the emphasis in practice, just the little things."

The big thing Indiana needs to work on is its defense, Moren said. She rated the defensive game a 4 out of 10.

"We gave up too many looks at the basket, and we fouled too much," Moren said."We got to do better."

By the fourth quarter, even with Indiana's defensive struggles, it was clear Indiana would take home the win as Cardaño-Hillary continued to rule the floor.

Indiana will return home for a Sunday matchup versus the University of Kentucky at 5 p.m. ET.

